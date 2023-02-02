Read full article on original website
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Suspect was allegedly banned from Salt Lake apartment complex before fatal stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two former employees claim to have known one of the two men involved with last week's homicide as a frequent troublemaker and blame the lack of security for the incident. Palmer Court Apartments is under the spotlight after two men were arrested on Saturday...
2 arrested, 2 guns recovered following road rage incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were arrested following a road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received reports from a man that a white car was following him near 800 W North Temple Street on Monday around 3 a.m.
Bomb squad called out to Lehi residence after suspicious substance found in vial
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded to a home in Lehi after a report of a suspicious substance in a vial that was found in a padded box. Officials were called to the home near 550 West 2100 North at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday.
Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
Hunter High lockout protocol lifted after suspicious activity near school
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Hunter High School and nearby Hunter Elementary School were both placed on lockout protocol Tuesday morning as police investigated suspicious activity in the area, according to a statement from the Granite School District. According to the district's lockout protocol, school officials lock the outside...
Second suspect in fatal Salt Lake apartment stabbing arrested, facing murder charge
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The second suspect of a stabbing that took place recently at the Palmer Court Apartments in Salt Lake City and resulted in the death of 34-year-old Charles Alires was taken into custody overnight Saturday. Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that...
WATCH: Souths Salt Lake fire crews tackle aggressive semi-truck fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Crews responded to a semi-truck that caught fire on a highway through South Salt Lake Friday morning. Members of the South Salt Lake Fire Department reported that multiple engines were dispatched to the scene Feb. 3. Fire personnel reportedly sprung into action quickly and...
Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
Awning collapses on 6 vehicles under heavy snow at Heber apartment complex
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An awning in the parking lot of an apartment complex collapsed onto six cars under the weight of heavy snow. Police responded to Wing Pointe Apartments in Heber City at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said five vehicles were under the collapsed awning when they arrived, but a sixth vehicle had been removed prior to officers arriving.
Westbound I-84 reopened after semi fire in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A semi truck caught on fire after a suspected mechanical failure on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Utah Highway Patrol and fire officials responded to the scene at mile marker 99, where the truck was stopped, just after 11 a.m. Monday. More from 2News. Westbound...
Transgender youth dealing with suicidal thoughts days after bill bans surgeries for minors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that became law just a few days ago is already having a life threatening impact on a Utah family. 13-year-old, Sam Oaks, who is transitioning has had suicidal thoughts immediately following the passage of SB16, which is a law that bans transgender surgeries for minors.
Backcountry skier dies after falling 'significant distance' in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after officials said he fell a "significant distance" while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said a 34-year-old man was skiing near lower Lisa Falls when he lost control and tumbled down the mountain.
Group of UofU students host UDOT to discuss Little Cottonwood gondola alternatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation is closing in on a decision on how to ease congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon. As part of the Environmental Impact Statement process, UDOT has recommended a gondola but hasn't issued its final decision yet, known as the record of decision in which they will select the final alternative for implementation.
Vehicle rolls over on I-80 as road conditions remain slick from storm
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials responded to a single vehicle rollover crash that they said was due to slick road conditions. Park City fire crews responded with Utah Highway Patrol to the scene on westbound I-80 at mile marker 140 just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. More from...
Educator apologizes, Jordan School District outlines changes after leaked video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — An educator with the Jordan School District has apologized after a media watchdog group released a video that they said shows staff from several Utah districts explain how they get around rules regarding teaching restricted content. "Again, I apologize and regret the confusion and hurt...
