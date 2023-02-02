ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
Awning collapses on 6 vehicles under heavy snow at Heber apartment complex

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An awning in the parking lot of an apartment complex collapsed onto six cars under the weight of heavy snow. Police responded to Wing Pointe Apartments in Heber City at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said five vehicles were under the collapsed awning when they arrived, but a sixth vehicle had been removed prior to officers arriving.
Westbound I-84 reopened after semi fire in Morgan County

MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A semi truck caught on fire after a suspected mechanical failure on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Utah Highway Patrol and fire officials responded to the scene at mile marker 99, where the truck was stopped, just after 11 a.m. Monday. More from 2News. Westbound...
Group of UofU students host UDOT to discuss Little Cottonwood gondola alternatives

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Transportation is closing in on a decision on how to ease congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon. As part of the Environmental Impact Statement process, UDOT has recommended a gondola but hasn't issued its final decision yet, known as the record of decision in which they will select the final alternative for implementation.
