Norfolk, VA

USCG, NTSB: Spirit of Norfolk 'total constructive loss'

By From staff reports
 5 days ago

The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board have wrapped up their formal hearing on the fire that resulted in the Spirit of Norfolk being declared a total constructive loss.

A joint investigative team from the two agencies heard from 23 witnesses and reviewed and considered 103 exhibits and other evidence from the June 7, 2022, fire that significantly damaged the passenger vessel, the Coast Guard said Thursday in a press release.

“The constructive total loss of a vessel is never a desirable outcome; however, we are thankful that through the skill and quick actions of professional mariners, this incident resulted in no loss of life,” Cmdr. Randy Waddington, lead investigating officer for the Coast Guard, said in the release.

Waddington said the investigative team will now analyze its findings and “make appropriate conclusions and recommendations” in a report that will be publicly released.

The investigation’s “ultimate goal,” he said, is “to identify if regulatory, policy, or procedure changes are necessary in order to make the nations’ waterways safer.”

