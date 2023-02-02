ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts to hold second interview with Shane Steichen this weekend

 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen a second time for their head coach vacancy Saturday.

As the Colts consider a third round of interviews, it seems Steichen will be the interview that wraps up this latest gauntlet, which has included eight “finalists” for the vacancy.

Rapoport reported that the interview is likely to happen Friday or Saturday as the Eagles continue their preparation for Super Bowl LVII. Shortly after, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the interview will take place Saturday.

The Colts also are reportedly traveling to Philly for this interview likely due to the fact that Steichen’s schedule is hectic—even with a full week of extra preparation for the Super Bowl.

Steichen is one of the top candidates for the Colts considering his history working with solid quarterbacks and his recent success working with Jalen Hurts in Nick Sirianni’s offense.

The other candidates who have received a second interview include:

  • Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Feb. 1)
  • Green Bay Packers STC Rich Bisaccia (TBD)
  • Philadelphia Eagles OC Shane Steichen (TBD)

You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.

