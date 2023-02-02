2nd Saturdays at CSU Spur provide visitors with the chance to engage with a variety of programs and hands-on activities. A year of “2nd Saturdays at CSU Spur” begins on Saturday, Feb. 11, with a day of free, family-oriented programs, activities, and demonstrations centered on the campus’s core themes of food, water, and health.

