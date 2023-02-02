Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Related
247Sports
Long-standing Michigan LB commit Zach Ludwig goes public with pledge to Wolverines
Michigan landed a commitment from South Park (Pa.) High linebacker Zach Ludwig back on Nov. 29. However, in an era where most prospects announce their offers, visits and ultimately their commitment on several social media platforms, the 6-foot-3, 202-pound Ludwig doesn’t really utilize those avenues. "The only thing I...
247Sports
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Texas A&M coaching target heading to Michigan
Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers' coach Tyler Santucci left Aggieland last month to take a similar role at Duke under former A&M assistant and head coach Mike Elko. At the time, this seemingly opened up a spot on the Aggies' staff and it was presumed that one of A&M's targets would be former Ole Miss co-defensive coordinator and safeties' coach Chris Partridge who had served in that role with current A&M defensive boss D.J. Durkin. This would allow Durkin to move back to coaching backers (which he did in Oxford) and Partridge would coach safeties.
Massive 2023 In-State DL Habib Bello Talks About His Decision To Walk-On At Washington
The Huskies continued their hard work on the walk-on front when massive 2023 Sehome (Bellingham, Wa.) DT Habib Bello announced his decision to join Washington as a preferred walk-on. The 6'4", 300-pounder is the seventh known prospect to announce his decision to join the program. "Coach (Inoke Breckterfield) is the...
Breaking Down the Board: Notre Dame Lands Top QB Target in 2024
As we stated recently, this is the week we break down the class of 2024 recruiting board for Notre Dame and start narrowing things down to the real names to know. Over the next few days, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports will look at each position and share the names to know. The “Top Targets” board at Irish Illustrated will also be trimmed to the appropriate names to know and updated upon each release.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
In-state athlete following father's path to Tennessee as preferred walk-on
Jack Henry Jakobik didn’t have a hard time making his college decision in the end. He couldn’t pass up the chance to follow in his father’s footsteps at Tennessee. The Class of 2023 athlete from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to the Vols as a preferred walk-on. It’s the same path his father, Jack Jakobik, took to Tennessee on the way to becoming a scholarship player for the Vols.
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his Saturday experience in Bloomington
Indiana signee Gabe Cupps recaps his experience watching Indiana take down the No. 1 ranked basketball team in the country in Purdue.
247Sports
Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest
Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
Ryan Day on possibility of C.J. Stroud returning to Ohio State for fourth season: 'I mean, I was hoping'
C.J. Stroud took nearly all the time available to him to make what was arguably the biggest decision of his life. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Jan. 16, the deadline for players that were eligible to make a decision on declaring for the NFL Draft, that he would not return to college and thanked all those who helped turn him into a high first-round pick.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas surges in AP Top 25; Tennessee, Gonzaga slide
Welcome to chaos. Voters in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll have to sort out a jumbled mess after 15 (!) ranked teams went down. But it's February and Selection Sunday is right around the corner, so chaos is not only welcomed but encouraged. Both No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Tennessee fell on the road in conference play to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
247Sports
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Georgia signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle wrapped up Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have officially locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Georgia are heading for college.
247Sports
Utah football continues trending up on the field and on the recruiting trail
Now that the 2023 recruiting cycle has come to close, it's time for some final analysis before we hop on the Diamondback or Huffy bicycles and ride into the 2024 recruiting cycle. Utah wrapped up their class in December and finalized their highest ranked class in program history. After setting...
College football's 10 best tailgates, ranked by WSN
WSN recently ranked college football's best tailgates, pregame rituals that define fandom at many of the nation's powers. Winning means a great deal, but fans find reasons to party before home games regardless of a team's stature, another excuse to enjoy time with family and friends with great food, drinks and a good time.
Five-star TE Duce Robinson sets decision deadline
LOS ANGELES — With the word Dodgers embroidered across his chest and the No. 40 on his back, Duce Robinson put on his cap and returned to the baseball field this past weekend. As college football coaches await the final decision of the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end...
Fixing 2023 A&M football: How good is the S&C program? (VIP)
Texas A&M went 5-7 in 2022 and there were a variety of reasons for that, some of which were readily apparent on any given Saturday last fall and others which were far less discernible. Gigem 247 provides a look at what those items were and more importantly what can be done to fix them. The second installment concerns the Aggies' injury issues of the past couple of seasons and whether or not they're related to the team's off season strength and conditioning program.
Comments / 0