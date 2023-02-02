Read full article on original website
The OnePlus 11 and its black hole-inspired cameras are coming to the US for $699
OnePlus has announced international pricing and availability for the OnePlus 11 today following the phone’s launch in China in early January. The OnePlus 11 will cost $699 (£729) for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and $799 (£799) for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’ll go on open sale on February 16th.
OnePlus is officially getting into the tablet game with the OnePlus Pad
OnePlus’ debut tablet, the OnePlus Pad, has been officially announced… sort of. Today, the Oppo subbrand is detailing the tablet’s specs alongside the OnePlus 11 smartphone, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds, and OnePlus Keyboard, but it’s not ready to announce pricing just yet. It’ll be available to preorder in North America, Europe, and India in April.
Monday’s top tech news: an ultra year for tech?
Just a few short days after Samsung announced not one but two “Ultra”-branded devices comes a report that Apple might be about to slap that same label on an upcoming iPhone. Over the weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s 2022 flagship iPhone lineup could include its first Ultra model. Apparently there’s a chance it could offer a higher performance camera system, faster chip, and / or a larger display than the Pro Max.
OnePlus brings flagship Buds Pro 2 to the US with support for head-tracked spatial audio
A little over a month after launching in China, OnePlus is bringing its flagship Buds Pro 2 true wireless earbuds to international markets alongside the OnePlus 11. The new earbuds cost $179 (£179 / €179) and will go on open sale on February 16th. One of the more...
OnePlus 11 5G review: a great phone that’s a tough sell
Who among us didn’t pick up a new pandemic hobby only to lose interest a couple of years later? Only OnePlus didn’t pick up furniture upcycling — instead, it’s spent the last few years trying to reinvent itself as a flagship phone maker rather than a flagship killer.
Microsoft and Google are about to Open an AI battle
Microsoft is about to go head-to-head with Google in a battle for the future of search. At a press event later today, Microsoft is widely expected to detail plans to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine. Google has already tried to preempt the news, making a rushed announcement yesterday to introduce Bard, its rival to ChatGPT, and promising more details on its AI future in a press event on Wednesday.
Sony’s noise-canceling WH-1000XM5 headphones are $50 off today
If you’re looking for a quality pair of headphones, it’s hard not to stumble across Sony’s WH-1000XM5 when poking around. Despite their plastic build, they offer good value for the money, with excellent noise cancellation, good sound and voice quality, and better comfort than the last-gen model. They come with other useful features, too, like the ability to pause music and switch to ambient audio when you start talking as well as multipoint Bluetooth support so you can pair them with two devices simultaneously.
OnePlus’ first mechanical keyboard looks like a rebadged Keychron
Following months of teases, OnePlus has officially revealed its debut mechanical keyboard today. It’s called the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, and the company says it’ll be available to order in April at a price that’s to be announced. News of the keyboard came during the company’s international launch for its OnePlus 11 smartphone and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds.
Apple could introduce a pricier iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024
Apple’s exploring the possibility of launching a more expensive iPhone “Ultra” above the iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman. The high-end device could arrive as soon as 2024 with the iPhone 16 lineup. Last September, Gurman predicted that an “Ultra” model...
Samsung’s SmartThings Station is a smart home hub worth plugging in
I am a fan of multipurpose smart home hubs. No one has the space or patience for yet another single-function plastic box plugged into their router. Beyond acting as the brains of your Apple smart home, the HomePod is a great speaker; Google’s Nest Hub Max helps run your Google Home and is a superb digital photo frame. And the new Samsung SmartThings Station? It’s a SmartThings hub that also charges your phone.
Dell to layoff 6,650 employees as demand for PCs plummets
Computer manufacturer Dell is set to cut about 6,650 jobs representing 5 percent of its global workforce, according to a report from Bloomberg. Announced in a memo on Monday, Dell Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said that the company’s previous cost-cutting measures, such as a pause on hiring and limitations on travel, have proved insufficient, and that the company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future.”
Microsoft announces surprise event for Tuesday with Bing ChatGPT expected
Microsoft is holding a major news event on Tuesday, February 7th. The software giant first mailed out invites to an in-person event at the company’s Redmond headquarters last week and is now officially announcing the event minutes after Google made its ChatGPT rival official. Microsoft’s event starts at 10AM...
Which M2 Mac is right for you?
Apple makes a lot of Macs with M2 chips. There’s the regular M2, which you can get in a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro — but be careful of calling that the M2 Pro for short because there’s also a processor called the M2 Pro, which you can also get in a MacBook, but you can also get that MacBook Pro with this other chip called the M2 Max. If you’re confused, you’re not alone. There are many different chips and many different Mac computers currently up for grabs.
Microsoft’s ChatGPT event live blog
Microsoft is holding a surprise event at its Redmond headquarters today, where it’s expected to focus on its OpenAI partnership and introduce a version of Bing with ChatGPT. Unlike most of Microsoft’s events over the past few years, this special press event will be held in person and not livestreamed at all. You’ll need to follow The Verge’s live blog below for all the announcements as they happen.
All the news from Microsoft’s February AI event
Microsoft is holding an event on February 7th to “share some progress on a few exciting projects,” according to CEO Satya Nadella. The company is expected to announce its ChatGPT-powered version of Bing, which started appearing for some users last week. If it does, this may be the...
Microsoft announces new Bing and Edge browser powered by upgraded ChatGPT AI
Microsoft has announced a new version of its search engine Bing, powered by an upgraded version of the same AI technology that underpins chatbot ChatGPT. The company is launching the product alongside new AI-enhanced features for its Edge browser, promising that the two will provide a new experience for browsing the web and finding information online.
Hot Wheels: Rift Rally is a mixed reality R/C car for PS4, PS5, and iPhone
Hot Wheels don’t drift. Hot Wheels don’t jump. They don’t have flaming rocket boosters, either, unless you’re playing a video game. But Velan Studios, the company that brought Mario Kart to life with a camera-equipped R/C car for your Nintendo Switch, is about to do the same for Hot Wheels.
The new Microsoft Bing will sometimes misrepresent the info it finds
Search engines are about to change in a very important way: when you type in a query and get an official-looking answer, it might be wrong — because an AI chatbot created it. Today, Microsoft announced a new version of its Bing search engine that will provide “complete answers”...
Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing is open for everyone to try starting today
Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing experience will be available today for everybody as a “limited preview” on desktop. You’ll have a limited number of queries that you can use with it, but you will be able to sign up for full access soon. If you visit Bing.com,...
Google announces ChatGPT rival Bard, with wider availability in ‘coming weeks’
It’s official: Google is working on a ChatGPT competitor named Bard. Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced the project in a blog post today, describing the tool as an “experimental conversational AI service” that will answer users’ queries and take part in conversations. The software will be available to a group of “trusted testers” today, says Pichai, before becoming “more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.”
