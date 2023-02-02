ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Deals Magic Could Make - Heat, Lakers Involved?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpCFV_0kaTFVeK00

The Orlando Magic could be a sneaky seller at the NBA Trade Deadline. Here are some trades that could materialize in central Florida.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is one week away from the NBA Trade Deadline and there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team.

Sitting with the fifth-worst record in the league and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, the Magic isn't expected to be a major player in this year's trade deadline. However, according to Marc Stein, the team is fielding calls on four players in particular ... Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross.

Here's a trade for all four of those players that could align with the Magic's thinking ...

Orlando Magic acquire: Justise Winslow, Greg Brown III, Keon Johnson

Portland Trail Blazers acquire: Mo Bamba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eaDFs_0kaTFVeK00

The Blazers were eyeing the big man market even before Jusuf Nurkic suffered an injury Wednesday night, so now the need for a center in Portland is at an all-time high.

The Magic send Bamba to the pacific northwest for two young players, both of whom could be worth a flier. Justise Winslow is attached in this deal as salary filler and would likely be waived to make this deal happen.

Picks are ideal, but by acquiring two young players, including 2021 first-round pick Keon Johnson, he could supplant the R.J. Hampton role on a different timeline, to which it may work out for the Magic.

Orlando Magic acquire: 2023 second-round pick

Portland Trail Blazers acquire: R.J. Hampton, cash considerations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnS5h_0kaTFVeK00

As an expiring contract shuttling back and forth from the G League, Hampton's value is incredibly low. However, a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder with second-round picks that grow on trees might slide one over to take a flier on Hampton as either future trade bait, a tool to use in a separate deal this deadline or another depth piece in the backcourt.

Orlando Magic acquire: Patrick Beverley, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick (via MEM or WAS)

Los Angeles Lakers acquire: Gary Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8RgQ_0kaTFVeK00

Harris is the least likeliest of the four to be dealt considering he's been the Magic's best shooter and could stick around next season if Orlando wanted him to.

That being said, the Lakers are going to be one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline, already having acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards.

To improve their three-point shooting, acquiring Harris would be an opportunity for the Lakers to inch closer up the standings in the Western Conference.

In return, the Magic get some future draft capital and Patrick Beverley, who could either help the defense in the backcourt as a reserve or become a buyout candidate.

Orlando Magic acquire: Duncan Robinson, 2027 protected first-round pick

Miami Heat acquire: Terrence Ross, R.J. Hampton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lkm3j_0kaTFVeK00

This is the one trade where the Magic could be considered as a "buyer."

The Heat has a massive issue with Duncan Robinson's contract that looks worse by the day. He's only in the second season of a five-year, $90 million contract and has been sidelined for much of the season due to injury.

With the Heat regressing this season, upgrades will be necessary in free agency, and this could help free up cap space for Miami.

Orlando, a team with considerable cap space, could take on Robinson's contract with a sweetener of a 2027 first-round pick that holds light protections.

Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton match the salaries for Robinson's money and that gives the Heat a pair of expiring contracts that it can easily part ways with at season's end.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update

The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Ja 1 “Scratch” Pays Homages To The Grizzlies’ Roots

When the Nike Ja 1 was revealed on Christmas Day, it was only a matter of time before the inaugural silhouette’s slate of inspirational colorways would make its debut. After donning both versions of the “Day One” proposition throughout the month of January, brand images of Ja Morant’s latest tonal ensemble have landed in a colorful homage to the Memphis Grizzlies’ early days in Vancouver.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
704
Followers
885
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy