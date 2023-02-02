NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Deals Magic Could Make - Heat, Lakers Involved?

The Orlando Magic could be a sneaky seller at the NBA Trade Deadline. Here are some trades that could materialize in central Florida.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is one week away from the NBA Trade Deadline and there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team.

Sitting with the fifth-worst record in the league and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, the Magic isn't expected to be a major player in this year's trade deadline. However, according to Marc Stein, the team is fielding calls on four players in particular ... Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross.

Here's a trade for all four of those players that could align with the Magic's thinking ...

Orlando Magic acquire: Justise Winslow, Greg Brown III, Keon Johnson

Portland Trail Blazers acquire: Mo Bamba

The Blazers were eyeing the big man market even before Jusuf Nurkic suffered an injury Wednesday night, so now the need for a center in Portland is at an all-time high.

The Magic send Bamba to the pacific northwest for two young players, both of whom could be worth a flier. Justise Winslow is attached in this deal as salary filler and would likely be waived to make this deal happen.

Picks are ideal, but by acquiring two young players, including 2021 first-round pick Keon Johnson, he could supplant the R.J. Hampton role on a different timeline, to which it may work out for the Magic.

Orlando Magic acquire: 2023 second-round pick

Portland Trail Blazers acquire: R.J. Hampton, cash considerations

As an expiring contract shuttling back and forth from the G League, Hampton's value is incredibly low. However, a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder with second-round picks that grow on trees might slide one over to take a flier on Hampton as either future trade bait, a tool to use in a separate deal this deadline or another depth piece in the backcourt.

Orlando Magic acquire: Patrick Beverley, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick (via MEM or WAS)

Los Angeles Lakers acquire: Gary Harris

Harris is the least likeliest of the four to be dealt considering he's been the Magic's best shooter and could stick around next season if Orlando wanted him to.

That being said, the Lakers are going to be one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline, already having acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards.

To improve their three-point shooting, acquiring Harris would be an opportunity for the Lakers to inch closer up the standings in the Western Conference.

In return, the Magic get some future draft capital and Patrick Beverley, who could either help the defense in the backcourt as a reserve or become a buyout candidate.

Orlando Magic acquire: Duncan Robinson, 2027 protected first-round pick

Miami Heat acquire: Terrence Ross, R.J. Hampton

This is the one trade where the Magic could be considered as a "buyer."

The Heat has a massive issue with Duncan Robinson's contract that looks worse by the day. He's only in the second season of a five-year, $90 million contract and has been sidelined for much of the season due to injury.

With the Heat regressing this season, upgrades will be necessary in free agency, and this could help free up cap space for Miami.

Orlando, a team with considerable cap space, could take on Robinson's contract with a sweetener of a 2027 first-round pick that holds light protections.

Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton match the salaries for Robinson's money and that gives the Heat a pair of expiring contracts that it can easily part ways with at season's end.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.