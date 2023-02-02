Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
3 stories you MUST follow & 1 that will CHANGE EVERYTHING
Life is stressful, and it’s only getting worse. So, to make YOUR life easier, Glenn explains the 3 most important news stories you MUST pay attention to, so you can begin to drown out the rest: ESG, government/private partnerships, and the coming tech revolution with A.I. He explains the importance of each one, and he details which of these three stories may be the most important...because it will soon change EVERYTHING about our lives.
Q&A of the Day – What’s the Real Story Behind the Chinese Spy Balloon?
Q&A of the Day – What’s the Real Story Behind the Chinese Spy Balloon?. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry:...
