usethebitcoin.com
Cryptex Finance Launches JPEGz Index Token to Track Top 10 NFT Collections
A new NFT index token has been released by the market by Cryptex Finance. The new index token is called JPEGz and it is going to be tracking the top 10 NFT collections in the market. The token retrieves data from multiple sources using Chainlink oracles, one of the best blockchain networks in order to get accurate data for smart contracts.
usethebitcoin.com
Binance Halts Processing of US Dollar Bank Transfers Temporarily
Binance, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a temporary suspension of US Dollar bank transfers for a limited number of users starting February 8th. The suspension, which only impacts international users of Binance, has been attributed to difficulties with US banking regulations and compliance requirements. Binance Halts Processing of...
usethebitcoin.com
Google Invests In AI Firm With Ties To Controversial FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Anthropic, a rising artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has reached new heights with its recent partnership with Google Cloud. Anthropic has ties to Sam Bankman-Fried, the controversial co-founder of FTX, which also received over $500 million in funds. Google Boosts AI Firm Anthropic. After the launch of Chatgpt and Microsoft’s investment...
