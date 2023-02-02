A white dog abandoned in the Nevada desert has been rescued after living among a pack of wild coyotes for close to a year. It all started when Nevada residents spotted a pack of coyotes on the outskirts of the neighboring deserts. The majority of the canines were unmistakably coyotes. Among their ranks, however, was a large white dog, the cheerful-looking pup apparently leading the pack.

