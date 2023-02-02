Read full article on original website
Celebrating Black History Month: Local Leader Making History in the Coachella Valley
Black History Month was created to focus attention on the contributions of African Americans to our nation, and people across the valley are honoring those before us, as well as local leaders still paving the way in our community today. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be the first...
Our Desert Past: Tour de Palm Springs
We are just days away from the launch of the 25th Annual Tour de Palm Springs. This annual biking event has been a great benefit to many nonprofit organizations all across the valley, and in honor of this anniversary Steve Sumerall looks back at the history of this event in tonight’s edition of our desert past.
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 SoCal Weather Briefing
It’ll be an average, ordinary Tuesday for the Coachella Valley with plenty of sunshine, dry air and near-normal high temperatures. Slightly warmer midday highs on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by cooler conditions this weekend. @NBCPalmSprings.
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Operate on Holiday Hours Presidents Day Weekend
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate on a modified schedule during the Presidents Day holiday weekend, operators announced Monday. From Saturday Feb. 18 through Monday Feb. 20, the first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m., officials said. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.
Palm Springs Homeless Encampment Near Walmart To Be Cleared
“It’s gone from 18 to 25,” Local Gregory Ellis said last week. “Then as I’m driving my daughter [to school], there’s up to 34 tents now.”. Just last week, tents were seen lining the street on Crossley Rd. But as of Tuesday, what used to...
Salton Sea Community “Field Day” Studies Contamination
Several community members and researchers arrived at the Salton Sea Saturday to discover —what exactly is in the water, and how it’s affecting the area. The professional environmental researchers and amateur community scientists arrived at 84th Avenue near Hwy 86 in Thermal at 9 a.m. to start their tests.
Young Man Accused of Killing Desert Hot Springs Man to Stand Trial
INDIO (CNS) – A La Quinta man will be arraigned next week on a murder charge stemming from the shooting death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in the open desert of Desert Hot Springs. At the end of a preliminary hearing Monday, Riverside County Superior Court...
Officials Taking Preemptive Steps to Prevent `Super Bloom’ Chaos in Elsinore
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – Officials in Lake Elsinore will join law enforcement personnel Tuesday to detail plans for mitigating traffic nightmares and other challenges stemming from attention to the rich poppy bloom that has begun in the hills of Walker Canyon — a sight unseen for four years.
Jury Says Cathedral City Man “Guilty On All Counts”
INDIO (CNS) – A Cathedral City man was convicted Monday of gunning down four people in Palm Springs almost exactly four years ago. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, was convicted of four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. Jurors, who began deliberating Monday morning and reached a verdict before lunch, also found true a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Riverside
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A three-county Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 78-year old woman last seen in Riverside. Florence Alipio was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued alerts for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on behalf of the Riverside Police Department.
Woman Accused In Fatal Desert Hot Springs Collision Pleads Not Guilty
INDIO (CNS) – A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, authorities said Monday. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late- night collision, according to...
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot after Leading Deputies on Pursuit
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the...
Teen Shot to Death in Sky Valley; Suspect Arrested
SKY VALLEY (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday in Sky Valley, a Palm Desert-area community, and an 18-year-old man was alleged to have fired the gun. Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of gunshots at 6:18 a.m. in the 17000 block of Wide Canyon Road, said sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Baeza.
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound...
Board Approves Relaxation of Payment Terms for Cannabis Dispensaries
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the relaxation of payment terms required by conditional use permits granted to four marijuana dispensaries under construction in different parts of Riverside County, enabling the owner of the businesses to postpone satisfying a bill in excess of $1 million. Sean...
Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last...
Supervisors Tentatively OK Compact Providing Wage Increases for Caregivers
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday tentatively approved a three-year agreement guaranteeing modest hourly wage increases for Riverside County In-Home Supportive Services caregivers, whose ranks the county has been trying to increase. In a 5-0 vote, the board signed off on a wage growth plan, as well...
Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations Fall Under 100
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside County fell by 18 people to 88, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 12 were being treated in intensive care, down from 18 the previous day. The overall number of patients hospitalized...
Man Accused in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery to Stand Trial on Felony Charges
INDIO (CNS) – A Compton man accused in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on felony charges. Joshua King, 27, is accused with Colton resident Demetrius Thornton, 23, and Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, of robbing a jewelry store owner June 28, 2022, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
