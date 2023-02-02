ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Our Desert Past: Tour de Palm Springs

We are just days away from the launch of the 25th Annual Tour de Palm Springs. This annual biking event has been a great benefit to many nonprofit organizations all across the valley, and in honor of this anniversary Steve Sumerall looks back at the history of this event in tonight’s edition of our desert past.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 SoCal Weather Briefing

It’ll be an average, ordinary Tuesday for the Coachella Valley with plenty of sunshine, dry air and near-normal high temperatures. Slightly warmer midday highs on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by cooler conditions this weekend. @NBCPalmSprings.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Operate on Holiday Hours Presidents Day Weekend

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate on a modified schedule during the Presidents Day holiday weekend, operators announced Monday. From Saturday Feb. 18 through Monday Feb. 20, the first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m., officials said. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Salton Sea Community “Field Day” Studies Contamination

Several community members and researchers arrived at the Salton Sea Saturday to discover —what exactly is in the water, and how it’s affecting the area. The professional environmental researchers and amateur community scientists arrived at 84th Avenue near Hwy 86 in Thermal at 9 a.m. to start their tests.
THERMAL, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Jury Says Cathedral City Man “Guilty On All Counts”

INDIO (CNS) – A Cathedral City man was convicted Monday of gunning down four people in Palm Springs almost exactly four years ago. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, was convicted of four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. Jurors, who began deliberating Monday morning and reached a verdict before lunch, also found true a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A three-county Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 78-year old woman last seen in Riverside. Florence Alipio was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued alerts for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on behalf of the Riverside Police Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
ONTARIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Teen Shot to Death in Sky Valley; Suspect Arrested

SKY VALLEY (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday in Sky Valley, a Palm Desert-area community, and an 18-year-old man was alleged to have fired the gun. Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of gunshots at 6:18 a.m. in the 17000 block of Wide Canyon Road, said sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Baeza.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Board Approves Relaxation of Payment Terms for Cannabis Dispensaries

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the relaxation of payment terms required by conditional use permits granted to four marijuana dispensaries under construction in different parts of Riverside County, enabling the owner of the businesses to postpone satisfying a bill in excess of $1 million. Sean...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last...
CORONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County’s COVID Hospitalizations Fall Under 100

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The number of COVID-positive patients in Riverside County fell by 18 people to 88, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 12 were being treated in intensive care, down from 18 the previous day. The overall number of patients hospitalized...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Accused in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery to Stand Trial on Felony Charges

INDIO (CNS) – A Compton man accused in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on felony charges. Joshua King, 27, is accused with Colton resident Demetrius Thornton, 23, and Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, of robbing a jewelry store owner June 28, 2022, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
PALM DESERT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy