Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Related
‘I was kicked, spit on’: Retired NNPS administrator recounts culture in schools
A former Newport News school administrator said during her time with the district, there was no support for teachers being assaulted daily.
Hampton Aquaplex offering free swim lessons to local second-graders
Second-graders in Hampton City Schools are invited to receive free swim lessons at the new Hampton Aquaplex.
WAVY News 10
Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney investigated
A Norfolk Circuit Court judge has to decide whether he should impanel a special grand jury to investigate Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi after some residents expressed concern about how his office has handled some recent high-profile cases. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney investigated. A Norfolk Circuit Court...
Hampton University students create out-of-this-world learning adventure for Hampton elementary school students
Hampton University students from the Beta Chi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated and members of the organization Black Is Gold created a space-themed library for students at Mary S. Peake Elementary School.
Son of legendary Navy diver speaks to the crew of USS Iwo Jima
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The son of the Navy's first Black master diver spoke is speaking about his father's legacy. Phillip Brashear addressed the crew of USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) on Tuesday morning about his father, Master Diver Carl Brashear. In 1954, the elder Brashear became the first African American...
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Virginia Beach and the good he is doing for the community.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings
As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
Father of Virginia Beach man killed by police will attend State of Union address
WASHINGTON — The father of Donovon Lynch will attend Tuesday night's State of the Union address in Washington D.C. Wayne Lynch joins families who've lost loved ones at the hands of police to push for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Lynch's son Donovon, 25, was shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2021 by a police officer.
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: My First Few Weeks at WAVY
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When I got the call that I had been selected to be the News Intern at WAVY TV 10, I knew I was in for a great experience. I first came across WAVY on the social media of Destini Harris, a former WAVY intern, who I know from Hampton University. Her content made WAVY TV 10 look like a great place to work.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend's shooting death
A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing …. A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Families...
Chesapeake US Postal Service facility cited for labor violation
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Department of Labor recently cited a US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake for not providing running water for an employee for more than a month. According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, an investigation was opened on August 30, 2022, after a report was received that the employer wasn't providing water that was safe to drink or water to the bathroom.
U.S. Navy struggles to maintain its warships, GAO watchdog report finds
NORFOLK, Va. — Bad news for the Navy. A new report from the Government Accountability Office reveals troubling long-term trends when it comes to repairing ships and keeping them in the fight. The GAO has found that the Navy is struggling to maintain many of its warships. The study...
rvahub.com
Photo of the Day: Virginia Beach 5 am Club
Captured by @wild.cut on Instagram. wild.cut’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us...
carolinajournal.com
NC Appeals Court rules against media seeking Andrew Brown police recordings
A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel has rejected media outlets' request for law enforcement recordings linked to Andrew Brown's 2021 shooting death. Appellate judges agreed with the trial court that the media outlets should have "filed an action," or lawsuit, rather than request recordings through forms provided by the state agency that oversees courts.
WAVY News 10
Sheriff’s Office: Courtland man dead after being shot during domestic dispute
Sheriff’s Office: Courtland man dead after being …. King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night …. King's Fork defeated Nansemond River 70-38 while Maury knocked off Booker T. Washington 65-37. Zach Pascal’s journey from ODU to Super Bowl LVII. After being cut from Washington and...
The big, beautiful mess of a room at the heart of Norfolk
The room that was once the Norfolk Municipal Auditorium, built in the 1940s as Norfolk’s largest entertainment venue, is now where the Virginia Opera builds its sets.
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
texasmetronews.com
Black And Missing Foundation Tracks And Advocates For Families With Missing Children And Adults
Two weeks after her stepfather reported her missing and a region-wide effort to find her was undertaken, Kadence S. Morrell, 15, of Norfolk, was safely located in Tolleson, Arizona. The Norfolk Police, FBI, and other officials have not announced why she left home, prompting her stepfather to call for help.
Cameras vs. criminals: Local police departments using technology to solve crime
Cameras versus criminals - local police departments are turning to technology when it comes to fighting crime, speeding up an investigation by hours, if not, days.
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
Comments / 0