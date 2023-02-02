ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney investigated

A Norfolk Circuit Court judge has to decide whether he should impanel a special grand jury to investigate Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi after some residents expressed concern about how his office has handled some recent high-profile cases. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney investigated. A Norfolk Circuit Court...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings

As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: My First Few Weeks at WAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When I got the call that I had been selected to be the News Intern at WAVY TV 10, I knew I was in for a great experience. I first came across WAVY on the social media of Destini Harris, a former WAVY intern, who I know from Hampton University. Her content made WAVY TV 10 look like a great place to work.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend's shooting death

A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing …. A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him. Families...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Chesapeake US Postal Service facility cited for labor violation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Department of Labor recently cited a US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake for not providing running water for an employee for more than a month. According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, an investigation was opened on August 30, 2022, after a report was received that the employer wasn't providing water that was safe to drink or water to the bathroom.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
rvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Virginia Beach 5 am Club

Captured by @wild.cut on Instagram. wild.cut’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
carolinajournal.com

NC Appeals Court rules against media seeking Andrew Brown police recordings

A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel has rejected media outlets' request for law enforcement recordings linked to Andrew Brown's 2021 shooting death. Appellate judges agreed with the trial court that the media outlets should have "filed an action," or lawsuit, rather than request recordings through forms provided by the state agency that oversees courts.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA

