CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Department of Labor recently cited a US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake for not providing running water for an employee for more than a month. According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, an investigation was opened on August 30, 2022, after a report was received that the employer wasn't providing water that was safe to drink or water to the bathroom.

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO