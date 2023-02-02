Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas already in 2023. The latest notable debuts: a New Zealand-inspired spot from the former Georgie chef, a new handroll bar at The Hill, and great Chinese food along Lower Greenville. To help you narrow down the best of the...
CandysDirt.com
Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal
Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
dmagazine.com
How to Spend a Day in Lewisville
Going to Lewisville these days is, for Doctor Who fans, a bit like stepping into the TARDIS. Stroll the streets of the recently rebranded Old Town and it feels like you’ve traversed time and space to modern-day Fredericksburg. Enter the once-dead Vista Ridge Mall, where the Sears anchor used to be, and you’ll find yourself in a bustling Asian market. Get ready to be transported.
This Dallas restaurant is the best date night spot in Texas & among best in US: report
It's date night season as love is in the air for Valentine's Day around the country and you need to be sure to find some good spots to take your significant other out to for a good time.
starlocalmedia.com
Look out, Frisco! Chevy Chase is coming to town
He's Chevy Chase, and you're not. The Nack Theater (6711 Oak St.) has announced that Saturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase will be coming to Frisco at 7 p.m. on March 28.
dmagazine.com
DART’s $111 Million Giveaway to Dallas May Mean Five Mile Creek Trail, Sidewalks, Bike Lanes, More
Last year, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, to the chagrin of some of its trustees, agreed to send what ended up being $234 million in excess sales taxes to its 13 member cities. The DART dollars came with a string: the money had to be used on “complementary transportation services,” which basically meant the infrastructure around DART’s buses and trains. That’s the stuff that DART doesn’t control, but is incredibly important to the success of the system.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
CandysDirt.com
Check Out This Interior Design MasterClass In Midway Hollow
Here’s a really beautiful house to warm your little heart as the city thaws out. It’s updated beautifully and the interior design is fabulous. Let’s talk about that for a second and how much décor can make a space, right? Obviously. Just a head’s up, this...
Dallas Observer
Portillo's Plans More Dallas-Area Restaurants; Serves 80K in 15 Days in The Colony
Move over, Nashville hot chicken sandwiches. Chicago dogs are the new kid in town. Portillo's, the Chicago-based hot dog and street food chain, opened its first North Texas spot in The Colony early this year. On opening day, the line was hours long as lines of cars waited for dogs dragged through the garden and Italian beef sandwiches.
dallasexpress.com
Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes
A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
Grand champion steer at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo sells for record amount
Following a full-fledged bidding war, Higginbotham Insurance beat out Women Steering Business in winning the auction for the 2023 grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
fortworthreport.org
Hulen Heights offers great amenities, but more importantly — community
This summer, it’ll be four years since we first moved to Cowtown. 2019 was a big year. I stopped working at my job in Nashville, Tennessee, and as I began the job search, my wife and I felt it was time to take our two little kids — with another on the way — and get back to Texas to be closer to family. But where? There’s no way I’d go back to Houston, the place I was raised. Austin, the town where my wife, Jessi, and I first met, was getting too crowded and expensive. And, how do I say this politely? We’re just not… Dallas people.
The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
dmagazine.com
Sunrise Dallas Is Calling On City Leaders to Support Free DART Access for Students
Admission to the Dallas Museum of Art is free. With a library card, anyone can access archival material and historical texts for research at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library. On any given weekend, museums around the city offer opportunities to visit for reduced rates or free. But if you...
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
WDW News Today
Traffic Analysis Released, Revealing Attendance Expectations and Operating Hours for Universal’s New Texas Theme Park
Former Walt Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has done some digging into Universal’s new family-focused theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, and shared his findings on Twitter. There will be a public “meet & greet” with Universal Parks & Resorts representatives this weekend at Collin College Frisco Camp, Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. The meeting is on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re a local, you can register in advance to attend the meeting by clicking here.
keranews.org
Fort Worth’s oldest airport counts on $170 million plan for continued growth, success
Nearly a century old, Meacham International Airport has catered to many — from airmail routes and passenger flights to a stop for Navy fighters and bombers during World War II. Today, it mostly serves private and business flights. Despite sometimes living in the shadow of its newer sister airports,...
Comments / 0