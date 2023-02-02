This summer, it’ll be four years since we first moved to Cowtown. 2019 was a big year. I stopped working at my job in Nashville, Tennessee, and as I began the job search, my wife and I felt it was time to take our two little kids — with another on the way — and get back to Texas to be closer to family. But where? There’s no way I’d go back to Houston, the place I was raised. Austin, the town where my wife, Jessi, and I first met, was getting too crowded and expensive. And, how do I say this politely? We’re just not… Dallas people.

