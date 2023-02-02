ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CandysDirt.com

Suburb Sunday: Plano Homes With Parkside Appeal

Each year, The Trust for Public Land maps park access across 14,000 cities and neighborhoods around the country. They rank these areas in an annual ParkScore index based on access, investment, acreage, amenities, and equity. In last year’s index, the organization found that Plano placed 15th in the entire country.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

How to Spend a Day in Lewisville

Going to Lewisville these days is, for Doctor Who fans, a bit like stepping into the TARDIS. Stroll the streets of the recently rebranded Old Town and it feels like you’ve traversed time and space to modern-day Fredericksburg. Enter the once-dead Vista Ridge Mall, where the Sears anchor used to be, and you’ll find yourself in a bustling Asian market. Get ready to be transported.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dmagazine.com

DART’s $111 Million Giveaway to Dallas May Mean Five Mile Creek Trail, Sidewalks, Bike Lanes, More

Last year, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, to the chagrin of some of its trustees, agreed to send what ended up being $234 million in excess sales taxes to its 13 member cities. The DART dollars came with a string: the money had to be used on “complementary transportation services,” which basically meant the infrastructure around DART’s buses and trains. That’s the stuff that DART doesn’t control, but is incredibly important to the success of the system.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Check Out This Interior Design MasterClass In Midway Hollow

Here’s a really beautiful house to warm your little heart as the city thaws out. It’s updated beautifully and the interior design is fabulous. Let’s talk about that for a second and how much décor can make a space, right? Obviously. Just a head’s up, this...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Builder Plans Hundreds of Homes

A local construction company plans to add hundreds of new homes to specific retirement-focused communities around North Texas. Roanoke-based construction company Integrity Group announced plans to build roughly 200 homes throughout Ladera retirement communities in 2023. Ladera facilities are built to serve adults aged 55 and above throughout the Dallas...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Hulen Heights offers great amenities, but more importantly — community

This summer, it’ll be four years since we first moved to Cowtown. 2019 was a big year. I stopped working at my job in Nashville, Tennessee, and as I began the job search, my wife and I felt it was time to take our two little kids — with another on the way — and get back to Texas to be closer to family. But where? There’s no way I’d go back to Houston, the place I was raised. Austin, the town where my wife, Jessi, and I first met, was getting too crowded and expensive. And, how do I say this politely? We’re just not… Dallas people.
FORT WORTH, TX
InsideHook

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring

This spring, Texas venues are just one big concert, with international tours and local favorites gracing stages across the state. It’s an eclectic lineup covering rock, pop, rap and country, which means there’s a little something for everyone. Here are 40 of the best upcoming concerts, from now...
TEXAS STATE
WDW News Today

Traffic Analysis Released, Revealing Attendance Expectations and Operating Hours for Universal’s New Texas Theme Park

Former Walt Disney Imagineer Jim Shull has done some digging into Universal’s new family-focused theme park coming to Frisco, Texas, and shared his findings on Twitter. There will be a public “meet & greet” with Universal Parks & Resorts representatives this weekend at Collin College Frisco Camp, Conference Center, 9700 Wade Blvd. The meeting is on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you’re a local, you can register in advance to attend the meeting by clicking here.
FRISCO, TX

