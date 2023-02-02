ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP's State of the Union response

By Libby Cathey
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYZqJ_0kaTBDre00

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next Tuesday, Feb. 7, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Thursday via Twitter.

Sanders, 40, became the first woman elected to serve as Arkansas' governor in November and is currently the youngest governor in the country. She is also the first daughter to become a state's governor after her father, Mike Huckabee, held the same position from 1996 to 2007.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP's optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats," Sanders said in a release with Republican congressional leaders. "We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all."

MORE: Biden to deliver State of the Union address Feb. 7

Sanders is expected to deliver the response from Little Rock, while McCarthy will sit behind the president for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gd8oe_0kaTBDre00
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP,FILE - PHOTO: FILE - Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Sanders speaks during a conference, Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

"She is bringing new ideas for a changing future, while also applying the wisdom of the past, including from the leadership of her father, Mike," McCarthy said in the release. "She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction. I'm thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully."

In her first week of office, Sanders signed executive orders banning critical race theory in schools and the term "Latinx" in government documents.

"While President Biden keeps repeating old mistakes and failing Americans, a rising generation of Republican Governors are fighting for families, advancing new solutions, and winning," echoed Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. "Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest Governor in the nation and a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course."

Sanders was former President Donald Trump's longest-serving White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019 and has remained a Trump loyalist since leaving his administration. It's rumored Trump could be eyeing Sanders for a vice presidential pick, though she's said she intends to serve as governor of Arkansas for eight years.

MORE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeals to Trump voters in bid for Arkansas governor

Sanders tenure in the White House saw a combative relationship with the press as she frequently spread disinformation to defend the Trump administration. She admitted to federal investigators in the Mueller special counsel investigation that she had made false statements to the public as press secretary, calling it a "'slip of the tongue,'" according to the Mueller report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36aqJo_0kaTBDre00
Pool/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber, March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

When Biden, 80, enters the House next week to address the joint session of Congress, it will be his first time since Republicans took control of the chamber.

McCarthy said Thursday to open his weekly press conference that he was "excited" to have Sanders deliver the response, as well as freshman Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., to deliver the response for the GOP in Spanish.

He called Ciscomani's story, "just a real, true American story, as well."

ABC News' Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

Comments / 77

becky
3d ago

We can expect House Republicans to run the exact same playbook against the Biden administration over its supposed “weaponization of the federal government.”

Reply
14
MAGAts are Deplorables...
3d ago

Just goes to show the republicans don’t have a better qualified person to speak… just one that can spread their lies in a way they think is effective…

Reply(10)
28
toota
3d ago

Funny I haven't heard anything any of them are doing for this country. just alot of BS that I know is gonna destroy this country. That's for both sides ALL POLITICIANS.

Reply
3
Related
OK! Magazine

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump. "Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election. "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated....
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Trump invokes another racist attack on his transportation secretary, baselessly linking her to Biden documents

Donald Trump has revived his thinly veiled racist attack against his former transportation secretary Elaine Chao, whom the former president baselessly connected to Joe Biden’s classified documents case because of right-wing media scrutiny involving their alleged storage in Washington DC’s Chinatown.His statement on Truth Social from 23 January involves a series of disconnected right-wing media claims and conspiracy theories, all spuriously intertwined by Mr Trump’s ongoing attacks against Ms Chao and her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Mr Trump, using what has been derided as a racist nickname, asked whether she had “anything to do with Joe Biden’s Classified...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Trump Throws Temper Tantrum Throughout E. Jean Carroll Deposition

Donald Trump would have rather done literally anything than be deposed by E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers in her lawsuit against him accusing him of sexual assault, a fact he couldn't help but make known multiple times. In a question regarding a lengthy Oct. 12 Truth Social statement Trump wrote deriding the case, Trump suggested he would retaliate once the case was over. “It’s a false accusation. Never happened, never would happen,” he said during the Oct. 19 deposition, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney. “And I posted and I will continue to post until such time as—and then I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing. And I’ll sue you too.” Trump repeated his instance several times through the testimony, making sure the lawyers knew they would rue the day they questioned the former president. After his lengthy ramble, the questioning attorney asked if anything prompted Trump’s Oct. 12 diatribe. “Her false story and that I have to waste a whole day doing these ridiculous questions with you.”Trump was not pleased to be in this deposition pic.twitter.com/uI4gry2qKt— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 13, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Independent

Trump fuels DeSantis feud by posting video of Florida governor saying he wants to be like Paul Ryan: ‘Wow’

Donald Trump has escalated his feud with Ron DeSantis by posting a video of the Florida governor in which he says wants to be like former House Speaker Paul Ryan, whose now a Trump critic. Mr Trump’s only comment on the footage, which was posted on his Truth Social page on Tuesday, was “wow!”“I would be somebody who would be different, I think you see that I’ve been recognized nationally as being somebody who would be different, who would be a leader, who could be somebody like a Paul Ryan very quickly,” Mr DeSantis says in the footage. Following...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
208K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy