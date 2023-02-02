ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

5 Texas parks for chasing sunsets ahead of Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Romance is often equated with roses and jewelry, but great-looking sunsets are also in that mix and can be found at numerous state parks throughout Texas. In fact, sunsets can be dazzling on more than just a perfectly clear day, clouds often adding a...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

CPS Energy: Power line replacement project to cause traffic delays

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is letting motorists know about some traffic delays on the West and Southwest sides that could impact your weekend commute. Crews from the utility are going to begin a project to replace about 4 miles of lines in the area of Highway 90 and Cagnon Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Texas could be moving towards legalized sports gambling and resort casinos

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Legislature will be mulling the idea of legalized sports betting and destination resort casinos after a bill was filed Friday. Republican State Representative Charlie Geren filed the bill, which calls for a Texas constitutional amendment that could ultimately lead to the equivalent of a ‘Texas Gaming Commission.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy