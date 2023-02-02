Read full article on original website
KTSA
5 Texas parks for chasing sunsets ahead of Valentine’s Day
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Romance is often equated with roses and jewelry, but great-looking sunsets are also in that mix and can be found at numerous state parks throughout Texas. In fact, sunsets can be dazzling on more than just a perfectly clear day, clouds often adding a...
KTSA
Lotto Texas Jackpot is now largest on continent, 2nd largest in the world
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No, you did not misread the headline: The Lotto Texas Jackpot is worth more than any current lottery in North America and it is second only to a lottery jackpot currently up for grabs in Italy. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Feb. 8 Lotto...
KTSA
CPS Energy: Power line replacement project to cause traffic delays
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is letting motorists know about some traffic delays on the West and Southwest sides that could impact your weekend commute. Crews from the utility are going to begin a project to replace about 4 miles of lines in the area of Highway 90 and Cagnon Road.
KTSA
Texas could be moving towards legalized sports gambling and resort casinos
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Legislature will be mulling the idea of legalized sports betting and destination resort casinos after a bill was filed Friday. Republican State Representative Charlie Geren filed the bill, which calls for a Texas constitutional amendment that could ultimately lead to the equivalent of a ‘Texas Gaming Commission.
KTSA
Multiple rounds of rain likely for San Antonio, Hill Country starting Tuesday afternoon
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A cold front heading in from the west is expected to bring close to an inch of rain to the area with heavier amounts falling along the I-35 corridor. Showers could start as early as Tuesday afternoon and that trend should continue through Wednesday...
KTSA
National Weather Service: Locally Heavy Rainfall and Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday into early Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A week after ice and freezing temperatures impacted the area, another weather event is on the way. The National Weather Service is predicting an upper level storm system and cold front will bring the possibility of heavy rain and severe storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
KTSA
San Antonio City Councilman submits plan to hold contractors accountable for missed deadlines
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman wants contractors to be held accountable if they miss project completion deadlines. KSAT-12 reports District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo submitted his recommendation Monday. He says it’s a way to help businesses that are impacted by construction projects taking place around the city.
KTSA
Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.
KTSA
Selma Police arrest man caught burglarizing vehicle at auto body shop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a vehicle at an auto body shop in Selma is behind bars. It was just before midnight Monday when police were called to Gunn Collision Center at IH-35 North and Chelsea Place. A witness...
KTSA
San Antonio Police Chief McManus reimburses city for ballistics vest stolen from his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Last week, someone broke into the department issued vehicle driven by San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. It happened at around 9 P.M. Thursday at the Chief’s home just North of Downtown. The thief was spotted by someone who was driving by and...
KTSA
SAPD looking for suspect in West Side shooting death at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man who was dropped off at a west side emergency room with a gunshot wound to the head. The 18-year-old victim was taken to an emergency room off West Loop 1604 at around 11 P.M. Sunday.
KTSA
Bond set at $150K for suspect in West Side fatal shooting at car club meet-up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are announcing the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a fatal shooting on the West Side. Victor Aleman was arrested early Tuesday and he has now been charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Paul Ortiz. Police say Ortiz...
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
KTSA
Man stabbed in road rage incident on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 21 year old man is recovering after he was stabbed during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon. FOX-29 reports that the incident took place just after 5 P.M. A woman reportedly called police and stated that her husband had stabbed someone after he...
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at West side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police were called to an apartment complex on San Antonio’s West side where a man was found shot to death early Monday morning. Police got the call about a shooting at around 1 A.M. from the San Juan Square Apartments on South Calaveras Street.
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies man shot to death at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The identity of a man who was shot and killed at a West side apartment complex Monday morning has been released. The Bexar County Medical Examiner says he is 20 year old Ethan Michael Rangel. Rangel was shot and killed at the San Juan...
KTSA
SAPD: Man nearing 70 years old arrested, charged with stabbing victim in early 30s
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 68-year-old man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his arrest on Sunday. San Antonio police say Armando Idrogo was apprehended not long after a fight on the West Side. Investigators say Idrogo stabbed a 32-year-old victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
