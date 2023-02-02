Read full article on original website
QPD Blotter for February 8, 2023
Constantine Bayly, 28, Quincy for Failure to Wear Seat Belt Driver. PTC. Dakota Finley, 29, Quincy for Expired Registration. PTC. Kristi Evans,28, Quincy for Operation of Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Leaving the Scene at 301 Oak on 2/2/23. NTA. Deorah Myers, 69, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid...
Quincy woman pleads Guilty in early-January assault, shooting
Chaunessi Cano sentenced to 24 months' probation. A Quincy woman, one of two charged in connection with a shooting in early January near 8th and State in Quincy, has changed her Not Guilty plea and avoided prison. Chaunessi Cano was in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, where she pleaded...
