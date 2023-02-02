Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release. Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Another woman found breathing after being declared dead by funeral home in New York
A woman was found breathing at a New York funeral home hours after she was reportedly declared dead at a nursing home.
Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable
A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
Ohio governor warns of explosion risk, orders evacuations near train derailment site
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Monday warned a rail car could explode after a 150-car train derailed in the state, and ordered the immediate evacuation of residents living within a mile of the crash site. “Within the last two hours, a drastic temperature change has taken place in a...
cleveland19.com
Juvenile justice advocates want to reform system by reducing bind over cases
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Criminal justice advocates in Ohio are pushing for changes to a juvenile court process they say does more harm than good. Through a process known as a “bind over,” children who commit serious crimes can have their cases transferred to adult court, where they will be tried as adults, sentenced as adults,
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
wearegreenbay.com
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
cleveland19.com
US Coast Guard issues warning on Great Lakes ice conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning Tuesday stating that ice conditions are unstable on the Great Lakes. The warning follows two separate but major rescues Monday in Wisconsin and Michigan that resulted in 25 people being saved. The Coast Guard is asking that all winter...
Suspects from New York, Louisiana found with illegal drug in Ohio on I-80
Reports said that the substance will be sent to BCI for further analysis.
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY
An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities. The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. An interactive map from the service is available...
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
mcknightshomecare.com
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
Winner! 1 winning Powerball ticket hits $754.6 million jackpot in February 6 drawing: See where the ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Winner! Winner! Winner!. One lucky Powerball lottery ticket hit the massive $754.6 million jackpot in the drawing for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Washington state. But that's not all... A winning ticket worth $2 million hit in Texas with $1...
Georgia tax preparer pleads guilty to federal tax fraud charges
COLUMBUS — A Columbus-based tax preparer has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that she submitted false claims for tax credits for her clients and also failed to pay her own personal taxes. Nadine Word, 35, pleaded guilty Thursdayto one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation...
wskg.org
Retired Ithaca police investigator sues city, state after she was decertified for alleged misconduct
A retired Ithaca police investigator is suing New York state and the City of Ithaca. In court documents filed last Friday, lawyers said despite misconduct allegations, the investigator retired in good standing. The state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services said otherwise. Lawyers for longtime Ithaca police investigator Christine Barksdale...
Comments / 0