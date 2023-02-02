Read full article on original website
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit
A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
Sullivan Independent News
Owensville Man Charged In Fentanyl Seizure
An Owensville man was arrested Feb. 2 after members of the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and MDMA. Kyle D. Nolie, 38, has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
3 teens dead, 2 injured in rollover crash in Lincoln County
A rollover car crash in rural Lincoln County killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
kjluradio.com
Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County
A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
kjluradio.com
Authorities ask for help finding missing Gasconade County man
Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing Gasconade County man. The Rosebud Police Department says Ashton Withington, 39, of Rosebud, was last heard from around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3. He may be headed to Kansas City, Indiana, or Texas. Withington is described as a white man,...
Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims
A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Search underway for missing man
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search began Sunday night for a missing southern Texas County man who has not been seen for about a week. The man is John Dudding, 58. Among the agencies assisting are the Texas County...
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Faces DWI & Other Charges Following Arrest On Friday
A Richland woman faces several charges including DWI-drugs prior offender after being arrested Friday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County. The HP report indicates that 26-year-old Erika Parsley is also accused of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device and other driving-related offenses.
Callaway County business owner pleads guilty to coronavirus fund fraud
A Kingdom City business owner pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the government of nearly $700,000 in coronavirus relief money. The post Callaway County business owner pleads guilty to coronavirus fund fraud appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man charged in Berkeley murder case
A man wanted in a Berkeley murder investigation is now behind bars on felony charges.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
Carjacking suspect facing new, fatal carjacking charge
A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022.
kjluradio.com
MSHP assisting with murder investigation at Crawford County park
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with a murder investigation in Crawford County. The Cuba Police Department reports officers were called Wednesday to Hood Park on the city’s east side to respond to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Police say he’ll be identified after family members have been contacted.
houstonherald.com
County coroner issues report for January
The Texas County coroner answered 34 calls in January, according to a report issued Saturday. In the community, there were 31 natural deaths, including cancer (8); stroke (4); heart attack (3); dementia (3); arrythmia (2); pneumonia (2); pulmonary embolism (1); congestive heart failure (1); epilepsy (1); heart failure (1); hemorrhage (1); influenza (1); kidney failure (1); spinal disease (1); and respiratory failure (1).
Overnight fire in Festus, Missouri
A building in Festus is still standing after a fire early Monday morning.
kttn.com
Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine
A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.
Lincoln County crews search for clues in cold cases
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office spent part of Friday searching for new clues in cold cases.
Police: Surveillance video shows St. Louis alderman struck woman with his car, charges not issued
ST. LOUIS — Police say a St. Louis alderman struck a woman with his car moments before he went on social media accusing her of trying to carjack him, according to a report obtained by 5 On Your Side. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has declined to...
