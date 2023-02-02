ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

howellcountynews.com

Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit

A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Owensville Man Charged In Fentanyl Seizure

An Owensville man was arrested Feb. 2 after members of the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and MDMA. Kyle D. Nolie, 38, has been charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
OWENSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County

A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert

A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Authorities ask for help finding missing Gasconade County man

Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing Gasconade County man. The Rosebud Police Department says Ashton Withington, 39, of Rosebud, was last heard from around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3. He may be headed to Kansas City, Indiana, or Texas. Withington is described as a white man,...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: Search underway for missing man

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search began Sunday night for a missing southern Texas County man who has not been seen for about a week. The man is John Dudding, 58. Among the agencies assisting are the Texas County...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Richland Woman Faces DWI & Other Charges Following Arrest On Friday

A Richland woman faces several charges including DWI-drugs prior offender after being arrested Friday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County. The HP report indicates that 26-year-old Erika Parsley is also accused of driving while revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device and other driving-related offenses.
RICHLAND, MO
kttn.com

Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
MACON, MO
kjluradio.com

MSHP assisting with murder investigation at Crawford County park

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting with a murder investigation in Crawford County. The Cuba Police Department reports officers were called Wednesday to Hood Park on the city’s east side to respond to a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Police say he’ll be identified after family members have been contacted.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

County coroner issues report for January

The Texas County coroner answered 34 calls in January, according to a report issued Saturday. In the community, there were 31 natural deaths, including cancer (8); stroke (4); heart attack (3); dementia (3); arrythmia (2); pneumonia (2); pulmonary embolism (1); congestive heart failure (1); epilepsy (1); heart failure (1); hemorrhage (1); influenza (1); kidney failure (1); spinal disease (1); and respiratory failure (1).
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine

A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

