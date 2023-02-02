Manchester United Issue Statement On Mason Greenwood After All Charges Against Player Were Dropped

The club issued a 43-word statement on Greenwood on Thursday.

Manchester United issued a 43-word statement on Mason Greenwood on Thursday after it was announced that all charges against the player had been dropped.

Greenwood has not played for United since being suspended by the club in January 2022.

United suspended the striker shortly after he was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill, and assault.

That arrest came as police officers responded to seeing an 18-year-old woman reporting claims of violence and sexual threats on social media.

Greenwood was charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, engaging in controlling behavior, and assault.

But all of those charges were dropped on Thursday.

Later on Thursday, a club statement read: "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

"The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Manchester United issued a statement regarding Mason Greenwood on Thursday IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Phil Duncan

Greenwood is still currently under contract with United, having signed his current deal in 2021. That contract is due to expire in June 2025.

The 21-year-old was included on United's squad list earlier this season, while his player profile remains visible on the club's official website.

Greenwood's profile features a 630-word biography, which makes no reference to his suspension or the now-dropped charges made against him.

The biography begins: "An exciting striker who has been well ahead of schedule in terms of his progress through the ranks at United and has made a huge impact in 2019/20."

Its final paragraph currently reads: "Greenwood signed a new deal in February 2021, keeping him at the club until at least 2025 and reached the milestone of 100 appearances for the Reds when appearing against Roma in the Europa League semi-final second leg."

READ MORE: