Is San Francisco criminalizing homelessness?

By Craig Lee/The Examiner, By Examiner editorial |
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 5 days ago
A homeless tent encampment lines Erie Street in the Mission district. Camp resolutions are often tense affairs, with stakes high for the residents and work stressful for city employees. Craig Lee/The Examiner

Forty years ago, The Supreme Court affirmed that the Constitution does not permit “punishing a person for his poverty.”

A federal judge made waves recently by ordering the City and County of San Francisco to cease enforcing certain sitting, lying and sleeping laws against homeless individuals on its streets. Judge Donna Ryu found that The City’s enforcement efforts likely were cruel and unusual under the Eighth Amendment, amounting to punishing people for involuntary actions that attend being poor and lacking shelter.

In short, San Francisco is criminalizing homelessness. But not in the way that its critics have spent years accusing it of doing.

An underappreciated part of Ryu’s order states that San Francisco’s policies toward the homeless were not in question. Both the judge and the plaintiffs, the Coalition on Homelessness, agreed that The City’s written procedures for clearing, or “resolving,” street encampments and SFPD’s guidance to its officers are constitutional. City policies are not the problem, but rather its failure to uphold those policies in practice.

While the Coalition on Homelessness and its allies understandably celebrated the judge’s order as a victory, the stamp of approval they were forced to give the City’s policies may come to be a welcome first sign of a future ceasefire between this progressive city and its even more progressive critics on this issue.

The City presented the Court with detailed explanations of its policies. The Healthy Streets Operations Center (HSOC) coordinates personnel from multiple agencies as they clear encampments, usually once or twice a day, every weekday. The HSOC plans call for Homeless Outreach Team (SFHOT) members to arrive first and assess the needs of the individuals present, matching them with services and housing options as requested. The San Francisco Police Department’s relevant “enforcement bulletin” prohibits officers from giving citations or confiscating tents of homeless individuals, if they have not been offered a shelter bed.

The plaintiffs, however, presented evidence of a disturbing pattern of failures to comply with those policies: advance warnings not given; personal property callously discarded; access to shelter limited, ambiguous, or conditional; and enforcement actions taken by Department of Public Works or SFPD against homeless individuals even when offers of housing had not been made.

So who’s the culprit?

The City’s submission in the case seemed to hang its own bureaucracy out to dry: The machinery of San Francisco’s camp resolution process gets rolling each morning at 7 or 7:30 a.m. but its network of shelters can’t confirm the number of available beds until 9:30 a.m. each day. By that time, it can already feel too late — for the homeless people being asked to “move along” and for those doing the asking.

Sadly and understandably, camp resolutions are often tense affairs. The stakes for the camp residents are high, as sometimes all their worldly possessions, including survival belongings, may end up “bagged and tagged,” or, worse, pitched into a “crusher” truck. City workers engaging these individuals are stressed, too, often laboring under the ambiguity of opaque bureaucratic processes.

The heartrending testimony of plaintiffs in the Coalition case, homeless and formerly homeless individuals relaying their experiences with HSOC clearing operations, suggests San Francisco police and others push the homeless from one corner of the city to another. Learning of their experiences, it is impossible not to be moved — to anger, pity or action.

But the bracing reality of life on the streets for San Francisco’s most vulnerable residents does not mean the City’s attitude is one of pitilessness or contempt.

Allegations of heartlessness and hypocrisy on behalf of City Hall are belied not only by the written policies that passed muster in the Coalition case, but by the modest progress shown in recent Point-In-Time (PIT) homeless surveys, other actions The City takes and where it chooses to spend its tax dollars.

San Francisco’s 2019 and 2022 PIT counts show a 3% decline in the overall homeless population; an 11% decline in the number of “chronically” homeless; and an increase in the percentage of homeless who were sheltered, from 36% in 2019 up to 43% in 2022.

The City’s Homeless Outreach Team offers services, support and information to homeless individuals on a 24/7 basis, reporting more than 38,000 such outreach encounters over the past 12 months. Following new investments, City shelters now include regular visits by nurse clinicians providing residents with improved access to medical attention. San Francisco’s budget allocation for services and support to the homeless will top $635 million this fiscal year, following a $672 million allocation in FY2022 and a pandemic-boosted $1.1 billion in FY2021.

The incomplete portrait that emerges, then, is of a City bureaucracy with laudable intentions but limited ability to meet the needs of San Francisco’s homeless.

City critics do us all a favor by spotlighting the consequences of our struggling public institutions and elevating a pattern of compliance failures in City agencies’ interactions with the homeless. That vital constructive criticism must not turn into municipal character assassination, however. Bureaucratic snafus are inevitable, not evil. Reforms are needed and possible — and likely to be expedited now, thanks to the Coalition’s lawsuit. Hopefully, the hot rhetoric regarding San Francisco’s “criminalization” of homelessness will recede as City leaders and agencies implement reforms and extend a clear-eyed focus on efficiency to their nonprofit partners as well.

Failure to both push and support our public institutions will likely see our City bureaucracy continue to struggle, with cruel but not unusual results.

4th Generation S.F.
5d ago

“Coalition on Homelessness” only in CA would the homeless unionize 🤦🏻‍♀️ these guys and the homeless chasing attorneys, along with the ACLU who are protesting “care courts”, need to all be run out of state…

Comments / 0

Community Policy