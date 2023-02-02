ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Mike Farrell's Top 25 Recruiting Classes for 2023

By Mike Farrell
 5 days ago

Mike Farrell ranks the 25 best recruiting classes for 2023, led by another historic Alabama class

The 2023 recruiting class is a wrap for the most part so it’s time for my final team rankings.

This is my top 25 based on player talent, needs met and overall roster improvement.

Top 5

1. Alabama

— I won’t bore you with the hits as they have so many. Two legit QBs and every position is a home run down to surprises like OL Kadyn Proctor and DB Desmond Ricks . Okay maybe they could have used another linebacker but that’s nit picking.

2. Georgia

— To be this highly ranked without a QB in the class is very rare the way I evaluate. The defensive side of things is beyond elite let by DEs Samuel M’Pemba and Damon Wilson .

3. Texas

— Everyone knows I’m not as high on QB Arch Manning as many others but he’s still a legit talent and the impact he had on this class was amazing. LB Anthony Hill leads a strong defensive class which will be much needed heading to the SEC soon.

4. Ohio State

— The Buckeyes didn’t finish as strong as hoped and struggled at DE in the end but this offensive class is epic especially at WR.

5. Oklahoma

— Led by QB Jackson Arnold the offense is solid but they really improved on defense with DB Peyton Bowen and others.

Five-star 2023 cornerback Desmond Ricks from Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy); Alabama Crimson Tide signee

si.com

Rest of the Top 10

6. LSU

— Brian Kelly knows how easy it can be to recruit at LSU and he took advantage of in state advantages. But he also did a nice job spot recruiting some of the areas he loaded up on at Notre Dame.

7. Miami

— Mario Cristobal’s first class is beyond elite but losing 5 star DB Cormani McClain dips them a spot. He especially nailed it in the trenches.

8. Oregon

— Dan Lanning dominated down the stretch flipping QB Austin Novosad from Baylor and stealing DE Matayo Uiagalelei from USC and Rodrick Pleasant kept it going. This is as good a class as I’ve seen at Oregon in ages.

9. Clemson

— Clemson always has a class outside the top five that seems exceptional and this year is no different. Dabo killed it in Alabama and Georgia as usual.

10. USC

— I have USC higher than most because my No. 1 player, QB Malachi Nelson , is a difference maker. The class isn’t as good on defense as I expected but this offense will continue to hum and TE Walker Lyons is a great surprise addition.

Aug 26, 2022; Allen, TX, USA; St. John Bosco Braves tight end Matayo Uiagalelei (11) in action during the Prep Gridiron Tom Landry Classic between St. John Bosco Braves and the Allen Eagles at Eagle Stadium at Allen High School.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rest of the Top 25

11. Notre Dame

— They lost a few key players down the stretch of course but this class addresses needs at WR and RB especially and Kenny Minchey is a solid steal late.

12. Tennessee

— QB Nico Iamaleava headlines a solid offensive class but I’m more excited about the defense led by DE Daevin Hobbs .

13. Texas A&M

— Despite a horrible season the Aggies got stronger in the trenches with this class and that’s key. But QB is still an issue.

14. Penn State

— An elite class on the offensive line and tight end will keep them effective running the ball and in short yardage and the defensive backfield is deep.

15. South Carolina

— A really strong defensive line class headlines one of the better classes I’ve seen for the Gamecocks and Nyckoles Harbor puts them in top 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHzAc_0kaT7But00
Nov 12, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Nov 20, 2022; Annapolis, MD, USA; Archbishop Carroll High School player Nyckoles Harbor (7) in action as Archbishop Carroll defeats St. Paul VI High School 46-28 in a WCAC Championship game at the Navy-Marine Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

© Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

16. Florida

— This is a strong defensive class which is key but losing QB Jaden Rashada hurt even if it was the right move.

17. Utah

— This is the best class I’ve seen Utah put together in my 25 years covering recruiting. That’s bad news for the PAC 12.

18. Florida State

— A smaller class gets dinged in math formulas but this class is quality over quantity and the offensive additions are nasty.

19. TCU

— The playoff season had an impact on recruiting and this is one of the best defensive classes in the country.

20. Auburn

— Hugh Freeze came in and stole players from Ohio State, Florida State and elsewhere. He sent a message with his first class.

21. Michigan State

— Another small class that won’t get the love of math formulas, Mel Tucker nailed it on defense.

22. Michigan

— Wide receiver help is on the way for a class that isn’t ranked as high as expected but you can’t argue Jim Harbaugh’s evaluation skills.

23. Arkansas

— The balance of this class stands out to me as Sam Pittman didn’t miss anywhere.

24. Texas Tech

— Joey McGuire lands a ton of in state talent as expected and will immediately improve his defense.

25. Mississippi State

— There aren’t a ton of stars in here but the middle of this class is loaded with future two deep standouts.

