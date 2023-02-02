Mike Farrell's Top 25 Recruiting Classes for 2023
The 2023 recruiting class is a wrap for the most part so it’s time for my final team rankings.
This is my top 25 based on player talent, needs met and overall roster improvement.
Top 5
1. Alabama
— I won’t bore you with the hits as they have so many. Two legit QBs and every position is a home run down to surprises like OL Kadyn Proctor and DB Desmond Ricks . Okay maybe they could have used another linebacker but that’s nit picking.
2. Georgia
— To be this highly ranked without a QB in the class is very rare the way I evaluate. The defensive side of things is beyond elite let by DEs Samuel M’Pemba and Damon Wilson .
3. Texas
— Everyone knows I’m not as high on QB Arch Manning as many others but he’s still a legit talent and the impact he had on this class was amazing. LB Anthony Hill leads a strong defensive class which will be much needed heading to the SEC soon.
4. Ohio State
— The Buckeyes didn’t finish as strong as hoped and struggled at DE in the end but this offensive class is epic especially at WR.
5. Oklahoma
— Led by QB Jackson Arnold the offense is solid but they really improved on defense with DB Peyton Bowen and others.
Rest of the Top 10
6. LSU
— Brian Kelly knows how easy it can be to recruit at LSU and he took advantage of in state advantages. But he also did a nice job spot recruiting some of the areas he loaded up on at Notre Dame.
7. Miami
— Mario Cristobal’s first class is beyond elite but losing 5 star DB Cormani McClain dips them a spot. He especially nailed it in the trenches.
8. Oregon
— Dan Lanning dominated down the stretch flipping QB Austin Novosad from Baylor and stealing DE Matayo Uiagalelei from USC and Rodrick Pleasant kept it going. This is as good a class as I’ve seen at Oregon in ages.
9. Clemson
— Clemson always has a class outside the top five that seems exceptional and this year is no different. Dabo killed it in Alabama and Georgia as usual.
10. USC
— I have USC higher than most because my No. 1 player, QB Malachi Nelson , is a difference maker. The class isn’t as good on defense as I expected but this offense will continue to hum and TE Walker Lyons is a great surprise addition.
Rest of the Top 25
11. Notre Dame
— They lost a few key players down the stretch of course but this class addresses needs at WR and RB especially and Kenny Minchey is a solid steal late.
12. Tennessee
— QB Nico Iamaleava headlines a solid offensive class but I’m more excited about the defense led by DE Daevin Hobbs .
13. Texas A&M
— Despite a horrible season the Aggies got stronger in the trenches with this class and that’s key. But QB is still an issue.
14. Penn State
— An elite class on the offensive line and tight end will keep them effective running the ball and in short yardage and the defensive backfield is deep.
15. South Carolina
— A really strong defensive line class headlines one of the better classes I’ve seen for the Gamecocks and Nyckoles Harbor puts them in top 15.
16. Florida
— This is a strong defensive class which is key but losing QB Jaden Rashada hurt even if it was the right move.
17. Utah
— This is the best class I’ve seen Utah put together in my 25 years covering recruiting. That’s bad news for the PAC 12.
18. Florida State
— A smaller class gets dinged in math formulas but this class is quality over quantity and the offensive additions are nasty.
19. TCU
— The playoff season had an impact on recruiting and this is one of the best defensive classes in the country.
20. Auburn
— Hugh Freeze came in and stole players from Ohio State, Florida State and elsewhere. He sent a message with his first class.
21. Michigan State
— Another small class that won’t get the love of math formulas, Mel Tucker nailed it on defense.
22. Michigan
— Wide receiver help is on the way for a class that isn’t ranked as high as expected but you can’t argue Jim Harbaugh’s evaluation skills.
23. Arkansas
— The balance of this class stands out to me as Sam Pittman didn’t miss anywhere.
24. Texas Tech
— Joey McGuire lands a ton of in state talent as expected and will immediately improve his defense.
25. Mississippi State
— There aren’t a ton of stars in here but the middle of this class is loaded with future two deep standouts.
