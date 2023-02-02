Kyle Kuzma Says Winning The 2020 Bubble Championship With The Lakers Was A True Test Of Who Really Loved The Game Of Basketball

Kyle Kuzma explains why winning the 2020 NBA championship in the bubble was a real test for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019-20 NBA season was definitely one of the most controversial in recent years. This was the season that was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the US and the league itself.

This was also the season where the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years and won the champíonship in the infamous Orlando bubble. The second final stretch of the regular season and the subsequent playoffs was played out at the Walt Disney Resort, which sparked a lot of reactions from fans.

Many people thought that whoever would come out victorious of the bubble would have been an incomplete champion, given the circumstances players had to endure to play basketball and reach the promised land. After the Los Angeles Lakers became champions, the criticism didn't stop and, in fact, increased.

Kyle Kuzma Opens Up On The Los Angeles Lakers Winning The 2020 NBA Championship

Kyle Kuzma recently discussed this situation on an edition of Ball Don't Stop, clarifying that they had to go through a lot to win, claiming that it was a test to see if players actually loved basketball.

"It wasn't easier. I mean, it was easier if you loved basketball because there's a lot of people that don't love basketball and the bubble was a true test of that. You wanted to be locked up for three months, and play basketball for a championship, not a lot of people are gonna do that.

Kuz recalled some incredible performances we saw during those days , confirming that there was nothing else to think about but basketball, and that really showed at the Orlando bubble.

"Those pressures are real, and it's tough because you have to think in the bubble--In the Utah-Denver series, Donovan [Mitchell] is putting up 60's, Jamal [Murray] is putting up 50's. Dudes are locked in, there's nothing but hoops..."

It's been almost three years since that moment, and the Los Angeles Lakers are still called fake champions for that run. They beat the Miami Heat in six games to get their 17th championship and a lot of criticism from fans from around the league that didn't enjoy watching LeBron James get his fourth ring.

Now, Kuz is on the Washington Wizards, playing at a great level and earning a lot of attention from teams across the league. Even the Lakers have shown interest in him , but it's unclear if they will make a move for their former forward soon.

