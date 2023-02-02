ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
 5 days ago

Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects

One former Boston Red Sox top prospect reportedly is on the move.

The Washington Nationals reportedly signed former Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis to a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training, according to the Washington Post's Andrew Golden.

Chavis was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Sprayberry High School and he rose his way through Boston's farm system. The former top prospect made his MLB debut with Boston in 2019 and had a solid rookie campaign that saw him club 18 home runs and slash .254/.322/.444 across 95 games played.

The 27-year-old bounced between the big leagues and minors over the next two seasons and was traded by the club ahead of the 2022 campaign to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for relief pitcher Austin Davis.

Chavis played a career-high 129 games in 2022, but struggled slashing .229/.265/.389 to go along with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs. Pittsburgh designated Chavis for assignment at the end of the season opening the door for a possible reunion with Boston, but ultimately he ended up signing with Washington at the start of the new year.

Washington's current expected starting first baseman is Dominic Smith. The Nationals' starting second baseman likely will be Luis Garcia and their starting third baseman is expected to be Jeimer Candelario. If Chavis wants an expanded role with the team he will first off have to make the big league club out of spring training and then beat out one of the team's expected starters.

Chavis likely would be more of a depth option if he's able to make the National's big league roster, but at just 27-years-old he's certainly an interesting option. Chavis was a fan favorite in Boston and also has shown some flashes at the MLB level. He also joins former Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs with the Nationals.

Hopefully Chavis is able to put it all together with Washington.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston

Inside The Red Sox

