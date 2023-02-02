ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox42kptm.com

Proposal would require most Nebraska gas stations to offer E15

LINCOLN, Neb. — Farmers hope to sell more of Nebraska’s homegrown fuel by requiring higher ethanol blends to be sold as gas stations across the state. LB 562 would require gas stations to have at least 50 percent of their pumps provide E-15 fuel. It has the support...
