fox42kptm.com
Proposal would require most Nebraska gas stations to offer E15
LINCOLN, Neb. — Farmers hope to sell more of Nebraska’s homegrown fuel by requiring higher ethanol blends to be sold as gas stations across the state. LB 562 would require gas stations to have at least 50 percent of their pumps provide E-15 fuel. It has the support...
fox42kptm.com
Gov. Pillen relaunching legislation to get state government employees to mentor youth
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Governor Jim Pillen proclaimed February as Nebraska Mentoring Month while encouraging people to mentor the youth in the state in a press conference Monday afternoon. With the proclamation, Pillen is relaunching legislation passed in 2019 that allowed state government employees to modify their work schedules...
fox42kptm.com
Lt. Col. (ret.) John Glen Weaver running for Nebraska's open Class II U.S. Senate seat
OMAHA, Neb. — On Monday, Lt. Col (ret.) John Glen Weaver announced that he is running for Nebraska's open Class II United States Senate seat in 2024. The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel is the first person to announce he'll try and primary Sen. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska's newest member of Congress.
