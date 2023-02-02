Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Frisco police respond to multiple burglaries, two on Main Street, between Jan. 30-Feb. 5
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary and theft incidents between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, according to Community Crime Map data. Data indicates police responded to a burglary at a convenience store on the 6800 block of Main St., reported for 2:20 a.m. Feb. 5.
Coppell Police Department respond to theft calls in the past week
The Coppell Police Department responded to handful few major calls for crime the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Coppell last week, according to community crime map data. Three incidents of major crime happened last week, all of...
Carrollton Police Department respond to rash of commercial burglaries in the past week
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5, including theft, commercial burglaries, and commercial robberies. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. One aggravated assault happened last week, which...
Parts of southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Dallas shut down due to icy roads, officials say
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 over Clarendon Drive were shut down for several hours due to icy conditions that have caused major traffic issues on roadways Friday. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that all lanes were shut down due to the highway being...
Plano Police responded to three aggravated assaults and other incidents since Jan. 29
Plano Police have responded to three aggravated assaults and other major incidents of note since Jan. 29, according to community crime map data. The aggravated assaults occurred on Jan. 29, Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.
Dallas ISD to resume operations with a two-hour delay Feb. 3 following winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3 due to the winter weather subsiding. All schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal schedule, the district announced on social media. Dallas ISD...
Slick roads lead to traffic fatalities, numerous crashes in DFW
Emergency crews warned drivers and asked them to stay home for yet another day. Many areas refroze overnight and that led to an absolute mess for the Friday morning commute.
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
North Texas driver shares warning after ice flies off a car, shattering his windshield
FORNEY, Texas — As temperatures rise and streets thaw, there are more drivers on roads, and that means ice is also flying off the tops of cars and trucks. With both a truck and experience living in a New Mexico ski town, Michael Frey spent Wednesday evening driving neighbors who needed rides to doctors’ appointments and work, but on his way back from dropping off a nurse, a sheet of ice flew off the car in from of him and shattered his windshield.
Parents Get Kids Out of the House as School Leaders Grapple With Depleted Snow Days
The bright sunshine and warmer temperature are so far overdue for so many North Texans, especially parents, who had to entertain and supervise children while trying to work. It was pretty at first, a fun break for family time, but eventually, we had our fill. "We've read every book, played...
This Animal Control Officer in Little Elm is working to fight the stigma associated with the job
Tamara Cervi is an Animal Control Officer in the Town of Little Elm where she has spent the past three years working to make sure animals in the shelter go to a loving home every day. When she’s not working, Cervi is spending time at home with her three children and two dogs.
Trash collection rescheduled for southern Denton County towns
One of the delays caused by this week’s ice storm has been trash and recycling pickup, and the different collection service providers are handling the delays differently. The following is the latest information provided by each town about when their trash/recycling service providers will collect waste this week. In...
Prosper individuals identified as suspects in connection with 19-year-old's death
The Little Elm Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant. Little Elm police responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail on Feb. 3. Police said male subject, identified as 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Pleasant died on Feb. 4.
Woman in a wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Dallas
allas police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who ran down and killed a woman in a wheelchair over the weekend. Late Friday night, a man was pushing the woman in her wheelchair when they were both run over
Crash on I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
DALLAS - Several lanes along I-30 had to be closed for a time Sunday morning because of a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Chalk Hill Road. The cause of the crash is still...
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
Fort Worth fire truck stolen, crashed into street sign near I-35 and Seminary
Fort Worth police are looking for the thief who stole a Fort Worth fire truck last night. Firefighters were called to a medical emergency at a motel on the south side. After they finished up, they came out and their truck was gone.
Talking shop: Universal forum focuses on business impact of planned Frisco park
Roughly 24 hours before a scheduled vote of the Frisco City Council, two leaders from Universal Parks and Resorts took their seats onstage at Collin College’s Frisco campus. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, and John McReynolds, senior vice president of external affairs with Universal Parks and Resorts, had mics on their lapels and were ready to talk once again about the proposed kids-focused park planned for Frisco.
