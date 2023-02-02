The remains of about 82,000 U.S. Service members who were declared missing in action over the last eight decades still have not been found. In the last few years, the Missing In Action Recovery and Identification Project at UW-Madison has been helping the federal government use DNA and other technology to solve some of the mysteries and repatriate—meaning, bring back to the U.S.—remains.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO