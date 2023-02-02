Read full article on original website
Wisconsin researchers help national effort to locate and repatriate remains of U.S. service members
The remains of about 82,000 U.S. Service members who were declared missing in action over the last eight decades still have not been found. In the last few years, the Missing In Action Recovery and Identification Project at UW-Madison has been helping the federal government use DNA and other technology to solve some of the mysteries and repatriate—meaning, bring back to the U.S.—remains.
Monday 2/6/23: talking to kids about racism, Capitol Notes, Lake Michigan algae, Book of the Month
Today on Lake Effect, a child and family therapist gives tips on how to talk to kids about racism. Capitol Notes looks at spending in the State Supreme Court and State Senate races. We learn how researchers are investigating high algae levels in Lake Michigan. Plus, we bring you our book of the month recommendation.
Lake Michigan researcher part of discussion about phosphorus impacts on Wisconsin's freshwater systems
Two hundred fifty people will be putting their heads together at a conference in Madison to discuss a pressing freshwater challenge: how to reduce runoff, especially from agricultural fields, that carries phosphorus. While phosphorus is commonly used to fertilize crops, the nutrient continues to run off, especially during storms. That...
