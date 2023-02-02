Hear ye, Texas: Our queen is coming. Houston-born Beyoncé will grace the Lone Star State with her presence on two different stops as part of her just-announced Renaissance World Tour. San Antonio Beyhive fans will have to travel, but hey, at least she's coming.She'll first stop in Dallas on September 21, where she'll play at the AT&T Stadium before heading to her hometown on September 23 at Houston's NRG Stadium.Tickets for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, February 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology here....

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO