NEW YORK — The fear started when a few patients saw their nurses and dietitians posting job searches on LinkedIn. Word spread to Facebook groups, and patients started calling Coram CVS, a major U.S. supplier of the compounded IV nutrients on which they rely for survival. To their dismay, CVS Health confirmed the rumors on June 1: It was closing 36 of the 71 branches of its Coram home infusion business and laying off about 2,000 nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, and other employees.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO