khn.org
Biden Speech To Urge Cap On Insulin Costs, Narrowing Of Medicaid Gap
In his State of the Union address tonight, President Joe Biden is expected to push for a $35-per-month limit on insulin costs for privately insured Americans. Such a cap took effect for Medicare beneficiaries last month. News outlets preview other health measures that will be highlighted in the speech, like Medicaid and the ACA.
khn.org
Ruling May Come This Week In Closely Watched Case Over Abortion Pills
As The Washington Post points out, an appeal of this week's case could eventually put it into the hands of the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court less than a year after it dismantled Roe v. Wade and 50 years of reproductive freedom. Abortion rights advocates delivered a stark warning to the...
khn.org
KHN Morning Briefing
Pharmacy closures by two of the biggest home infusion companies point to grave shortages and dangers for patients who require IV nutrition to survive. (Arthur Allen, 2/8 ) New research links habitat destruction with the spillover of viruses from animals to humans. (Jim Robbins, 2/8 ) Political Cartoon: 'Old Dog,...
khn.org
Focus Falls On Doctor, Health Staff Shortages Amid Problem Wait Times
The Boston Globe reports on difficulties in getting in to see your primary care doctor in Massachusetts, caused by high demand and providers "leaving the field." Wyoming Public Radio covers potentially worsening physician recruitment woes. In the U.K., Bloomberg covers a "record" health worker strike. The Boston Globe: Why You...
khn.org
Judge Says Right To Abortion May Be Included In 13th Amendment
U.S. District Court judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said Monday that there may still be a constitutional right to abortion and that the relevant 13th Amendment link had been unexplored by the Supreme Court in the Dobbs ruling, which tackled the 14th Amendment. Other abortion news is from Iowa, Tennessee, Connecticut, and elsewhere.
khn.org
Cases Of Hospital-Acquired Sepsis Surged In California During Pandemic
According to state data, there was a 46% increase in cases between 2019 and 2021, the Los Angeles Times says. One possible reason for the increase is that the pandemic may have pulled attention away from other kinds of infection control, experts say. As COVID-19 began to rip through California,...
khn.org
Decisions by CVS and Optum Panicked Thousands of Their Sickest Patients
NEW YORK — The fear started when a few patients saw their nurses and dietitians posting job searches on LinkedIn. Word spread to Facebook groups, and patients started calling Coram CVS, a major U.S. supplier of the compounded IV nutrients on which they rely for survival. To their dismay, CVS Health confirmed the rumors on June 1: It was closing 36 of the 71 branches of its Coram home infusion business and laying off about 2,000 nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, and other employees.
