Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
4 Ways to Avoid Making Poor Life Choices
Some people seem to make poor life choices, a problem identified in new research as a “faulty compass.”. The four causes of a faulty compass can be traced to deficits in emotional memories. By understanding the causes of your own poor choices, you can set off on a more...
psychologytoday.com
Why Some Couples Play “Hot Potato” With Anxiety
People who are more anxious try to give some of their anxiety to those who are less anxious. Anxiety tends to be polarized into rigid gender roles in heterosexual couples. Some men try to "solve" their female partner's anxiety in order to avoid feeling negative emotions themselves. Accepting more of...
Does Cannabis Cause Or Treat Anxiety?
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As more states legalize cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes, an increasing number of people are turning to it to treat anxiety and Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). According to some research, cannabis consumption can cause anxiety symptoms. However, other studies suggest that, when used carefully, cannabis can help with anxiety symptoms. Continue reading to learn more about the connection between cannabis and anxiety.
psychologytoday.com
Letting Go
Many of us are reluctant to change our perceptions or habits, even though we know we would be happier and healthier. Often our resistance to discontinue certain relationships, behaviors, and beliefs is based on fear. In those situations that must be maintained, adopting a new perspective may help alleviate one’s...
psychologytoday.com
When Silence Is Lost: How To Cope With Tinnitus
Tinnitus can have a significant impact on someone's life and mental health. Feeling a sense of loss, of silence and control, is common for chronic tinnitus sufferers. Part of managing tinnitus is to learn how to accept it, rather than struggle against it. It engulfs when the house is quiet....
Differentiating Between Narcissism and CPTSD
The term narcissist is used quite a bit when, in reality, about 5% of people are diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder. When someone is manipulated and discarded, they often accuse their ex of being a narcissist. I believe there are more narcissists than diagnosed, but it is not as common as many believe. You may have been told by your ex you are a narcissist. If you are researching it and self-reflecting or questioning whether you are, you likely are not. True narcissists are offended by that accusation, and most will not look into it. All of us have some narcissistic traits.
Opinion: The Relationship Between Narcissistic Behavior and Addiction
Narcissistic behavior and addiction often go hand in hand, as a lack of empathy and self-centeredness can characterize both. However, while narcissism is a personality disorder, addiction is a complex condition that can manifest due to various underlying factors. Let's explore the relationship between narcissistic behavior and addiction and how they can both be debilitating to those affected.
MedicalXpress
The consequences of childhood trauma on children's mental health
Childhood trauma may play a key role in many later psychiatric disorders. However, most of what we know about the impact of trauma exposure comes from research with adults. Less is known about the impact of childhood trauma on teenagers. It is still unclear whether they show the same range of mental health problems as adults or have difficulties mainly in some specific areas—such as having mood problems like depression. Younger children have been investigated even less.
Opinion: The Psychological Tactics Used by Narcissists in Relationships
Narcissists are often known for their charm, charisma, and manipulation tactics. They can be hard to spot, but their actions can cause significant harm to those in their lives. In relationships, narcissistic individuals often use psychological tactics to control and manipulate their partners. Understanding these tactics can help you identify and cope with narcissistic behavior.
psychreg.org
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
psychologytoday.com
The Debate Over Whether Dissociative Identity Disorder Is "Real"
Whether or not dissociative identity disorder (DID), formerly known as multiple personality disorder, is "real" is a much-debated question. Different models agree that identities in DID are "enacted" but disagree about just what that means. It's likely that the meaning of enacted identities in DID varies across cultures, social settings,...
Opinion: How to Set Healthy Boundaries with Someone Who Is A Narcissist
If you have a relationship with someone who has narcissistic personality disorder, setting healthy boundaries can be a challenging but essential task. Narcissistic individuals often have a sense of entitlement, a need for control, and a lack of empathy, which can make it difficult to maintain healthy relationships with them. However, by setting and enforcing healthy boundaries, you can help protect yourself and maintain a healthy relationship with a narcissistic individual.
Improve your self-esteem.
Chronic low self-esteem can have a huge impact on your life, making it difficult to be productive, happy, and successful. It is characterized by an inability to view oneself positively and feel worthy of love, respect, and success.
psychologytoday.com
The Cannabis Community Sees the World Differently
The cannabis community and the scientific community view cannabis very differently. Nonmedical cannabis use focuses on the subjective experience, while scientists focus on objective data. The concept of "umvelt," meaning an animal's perceived world, increases respect for both objective and subjective perspectives. In my recent book, Marijuana on My Mind:...
How to Respect People’s Boundaries with Grace (Even When It Hurts)
As important as it is to know how and when to set boundaries, we must also know how and when to respect other people’s boundaries.
Healthline
Are Narcoleptic Hallucinations Dangerous?
Hallucinations are a common side effect of narcolepsy. Though these hallucinations are not physically harmful, treatments are available to help you get better sleep. Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder that affects the brain’s ability to control a person’s sleep-wake cycles. The condition is often referenced in pop culture...
The Psychology of Procrastination – Why We Avoid the Things We Must Do
"Procrastination is like a credit card: it's a lot of fun until you get the bill." - Christopher Parker. Procrastination is (regrettably) a phenomenon that is familiar to most people. At some point, everyone has put off doing something that they know they should be doing. While procrastination can be a minor inconvenience in some cases, it can also have serious consequences, including decreased productivity, increased stress, and negative impacts on mental and physical health (Tice & Baumeister, 1997).
KevinMD.com
The link between thoughts and emotions: How to change your feelings by changing your thinking
Your emotions result from the way you think about things. Before you can experience (feel) any event, you must process it with your mind and give it meaning (thought). You must understand what is happening to you before you can feel it. Every time you feel sad or have intense negative emotions about something, try to identify the corresponding negative thought that you probably had just prior. By learning to restructure these thoughts, you can change your emotions. It’s likely that you’re skeptical of all this because negative thinking has become such a part of your life that it has become automatic. This is referred to as automatic thoughts by Dr. David Burns in his book Feeling Good.
psychologytoday.com
Insights on Insight Impairments
Anosognosia in right hemisphere stroke offers one of the models to understand insight impairment. The loss of a representation of the “body schema of the mind” may underlie a lack of insight into mental conditions. Assessment of “lack of insight” may benefit from a broader perspective of impairments...
How To Stop Overthinking Everything
We all overthink sometimes. But if you’re still kicking yourself because your kid caught COVID at a family gathering last year or replaying that awkward Zoom meeting on a loop in your brain, you’re trapping yourself in your own head — which can be exhausting and harmful for your mental health.
Comments / 0