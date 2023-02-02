ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Grabs Audience’s Attention in LA, Talks About Being High While Promoting Sponsor

Kyle Busch has been called to the NASCAR hauler numerous times for things he’s said in the past. This week while visiting with the media before the Clash at the Coliseum, the new Richard Childress Racing driver made a comment about one of his sponsors and getting high that won’t get him called to the hauler, but it certainly did get the attention of those in attendance, and more importantly, helped promote the business.
Whiskey Riff

Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED”

NASCAR is BACK. The 2023 NASCAR season is officially underway as drivers returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year to the run the Busch Clash, the annual exhibition race that kicks off the NASCAR Season. The broadcast was handled by the likes of former drivers Clint Bowyer, Tony Stewart, and play-by-play analyst Mike Joy, however a number of special guests were on hand. Including Gwen Stefani, the singer/songwriter and frontwoman of the ’90s era rock […] The post Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Announcing News

A big name is coming to the NASCAR booth in 2024. NASCAR announced on Sunday evening that Kevin Harvick will be joining the booth next year. Harvick will be joining the NASCAR On FOX booth. That will be fun. "LOVE THIS! He’s going to be great!" one fan wrote. "Let’s go racing Boys in 2023!!" one ...
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
fordauthority.com

Hailie Deegan Places Third At IMSA Pilot Challenge

Hailie Deegan took to the infield road course at Daytona International Speedway on January 27th, 2023 to tackle the IMSA Pilot Challenge, taking control of the No. 41 Ford Mustang GT4 race car alongside codriver Ben Rhodes to take home a podium finish at the “World Center of Racing.”
CAR AND DRIVER

This 1983 Chevy Caprice Wagon Was Built to Chase Corvettes

From the November 1986 issue of Car and Driver. Raising Corvettes for a living isn't all sweetness and light—just ask the Corvette development group. Every now and again, this dedicated band of engineer-enthusiasts bumps into a problem that won't stand aside. Like workmen everywhere, they're always on the lookout for the tool that will break the logjam and help them get their job done. Sometimes they find it. In the case of the Corvette-chaser wagon, though, they had to build it themselves.
NBC Sports

Long: Drivers make their point clear on Clash at the Coliseum

LOS ANGELES — So what to do with the Clash at the Coliseum?. The second edition of this exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum showcased beating, banging and 16 cautions in a 150-lap race won by Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday night. A year remains on NASCAR’s...
MotorAuthority

Ford CEO Jim Farley's Shelby 427 Cobra up for sale

A 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra once owned by current Ford CEO Jim Farley is up for sale at online auction website Autohunter. The car, which bears chassis number CSX3195, started out life as a regular road-going 427 Cobra but was later converted to S/C (Semi-Competition) specification. It was originally billed to Johnny Bolton Ford of Maitland, Florida, for a total price of $6,383.
pwponderings.com

Miyu Yamashita Announced For Wrestling REVOLVER Event

Japanese star Miyu Yamashita has been announced for the next Wrestling REVOLVER event. The TJPW star will debut at Wrestling REVOLVER’s “Thursday” event taking place on Thursday April 6th in Dayton, Ohio. Her opponent has yet to be announced. Already signed for this show is Alex Shelley,...
