Read full article on original website
Related
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas lawmakers file proposed constitutional amendments ahead of Wednesday deadline
During the 2023 legislative session, Arkansas lawmakers will determine which issues they want to refer to voters on the 2024 ballot, but a looming deadline may limit those choices. The Arkansas General Assembly may refer three amendment proposals for voter consideration per regular legislative session, although they can choose not...
ualrpublicradio.org
Bill granting parental leave for Arkansas high schoolers advances
A bill that would ensure a minimum period of leave for high school students after giving birth has advanced in the Arkansas Legislature. Members of the House Education committee on Tuesday unanimously approved House Bill 1161 sponsored by Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock. Hudson said the goal is to help...
Comments / 1