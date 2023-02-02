ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Bill granting parental leave for Arkansas high schoolers advances

A bill that would ensure a minimum period of leave for high school students after giving birth has advanced in the Arkansas Legislature. Members of the House Education committee on Tuesday unanimously approved House Bill 1161 sponsored by Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock. Hudson said the goal is to help...
