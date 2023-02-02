Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Ringer
Trevor Lawrence on the Chiefs, Eagles Defense, and Hair Care
Kevin is joined by NBC’s Matthew Berry to discuss the origin story of how he became the leading fantasy football expert, his transition from ESPN to NBC, and some of his favorite fantasy football stories over the years (1:16). Then, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence joins to talk his second-year leap, thoughts on the Eagles and Chiefs, and hair care (33:45).
The Ringer
How ‘80 for Brady’ Wildly Rewrote NFL History
80 for Brady is centered on an aging character figuring out how to deal with fading relevance, the loss of a beloved spouse, and an inability to fit into the workforce after a decades-long career—but there are also several characters in the movie besides Tom Brady. It’s the story of four 80-year-old women who go to the Super Bowl to watch their beloved Patriots play the Falcons. It’s supposedly based on a true story, although the actual women in question merely watched the Patriots at home.
The Ringer
Eagles Offense vs. Chiefs Defense Preview and Media Night Recap
Ben and Sheil are coming to you live from Arizona fresh off media night and ready to discuss the matchups ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Today they look at the Eagles offense vs. Chiefs defense. How aggressive must the Eagles offense be knowing that Patrick Mahomes is on the other side for the Chiefs? What should the game plan be to try to contain All-Pro DT Chris Jones? Will the Eagles have to air it out knowing Jalen Hurts’s deep ball hasn’t been the same since suffering a shoulder injury? Also, could we see an offensive lineman win Super Bowl MVP for the first time ever?
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
The Ringer
Kyrie Trade Reactions, Deadline Predictions, and a Best Super Bowl LVII Props Extravaganza
In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House to give their reactions to the Dallas Mavericks’ trade for Kyrie Irving. They discuss the assets the Brooklyn Nets got, whether they would have taken the risk associated with trading for Irving, whether there are any other big trades coming, and more.
The Ringer
The Eagles Know the Value of a Star Wide Receiver. So Do the Chiefs.
Wide receiver movement defined the 2022 NFL offseason. Amari Cooper went to the Cleveland Browns, Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Those wide receivers who thought about changing ZIP codes but didn’t—Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf—got huge extensions. By the time the dust had settled, nine of the top 10 wide receiver contracts by average annual value were signed this past offseason.
The Ringer
Ted Johnson on Playing With Tom Brady
Brian starts with some thoughts on the Celtics’ loss to the Suns on Friday night, what kind of player they might target at the trade deadline, and the Kyrie Irving trade. Later, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson about Tom Brady’s retirement, special moments from their time together in New England, and the current team’s makeup. Finally, Brian takes some listener calls and discusses the latest Alex Cora news.
