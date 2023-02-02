ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

Trevor Lawrence on the Chiefs, Eagles Defense, and Hair Care

Kevin is joined by NBC’s Matthew Berry to discuss the origin story of how he became the leading fantasy football expert, his transition from ESPN to NBC, and some of his favorite fantasy football stories over the years (1:16). Then, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence joins to talk his second-year leap, thoughts on the Eagles and Chiefs, and hair care (33:45).
The Ringer

How ‘80 for Brady’ Wildly Rewrote NFL History

80 for Brady is centered on an aging character figuring out how to deal with fading relevance, the loss of a beloved spouse, and an inability to fit into the workforce after a decades-long career—but there are also several characters in the movie besides Tom Brady. It’s the story of four 80-year-old women who go to the Super Bowl to watch their beloved Patriots play the Falcons. It’s supposedly based on a true story, although the actual women in question merely watched the Patriots at home.
ATLANTA, GA
The Ringer

Eagles Offense vs. Chiefs Defense Preview and Media Night Recap

Ben and Sheil are coming to you live from Arizona fresh off media night and ready to discuss the matchups ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Today they look at the Eagles offense vs. Chiefs defense. How aggressive must the Eagles offense be knowing that Patrick Mahomes is on the other side for the Chiefs? What should the game plan be to try to contain All-Pro DT Chris Jones? Will the Eagles have to air it out knowing Jalen Hurts’s deep ball hasn’t been the same since suffering a shoulder injury? Also, could we see an offensive lineman win Super Bowl MVP for the first time ever?
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

The Eagles Know the Value of a Star Wide Receiver. So Do the Chiefs.

Wide receiver movement defined the 2022 NFL offseason. Amari Cooper went to the Cleveland Browns, Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Those wide receivers who thought about changing ZIP codes but didn’t—Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf—got huge extensions. By the time the dust had settled, nine of the top 10 wide receiver contracts by average annual value were signed this past offseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

Ted Johnson on Playing With Tom Brady

Brian starts with some thoughts on the Celtics’ loss to the Suns on Friday night, what kind of player they might target at the trade deadline, and the Kyrie Irving trade. Later, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson about Tom Brady’s retirement, special moments from their time together in New England, and the current team’s makeup. Finally, Brian takes some listener calls and discusses the latest Alex Cora news.
BOSTON, MA

