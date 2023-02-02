Read full article on original website
The Uncomfortable, Messy Truth of Watching This NFL Season
In one week, the 2022 NFL season will be over. It will be remembered for the Super Bowl triumph of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, the final moments of Tom Brady’s playing career, and some spunky underdog campaigns from the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions. It will also go down as a year stained by scandal: When the NFL made national news, it usually meant something horrible had happened.
Trevor Lawrence on the Chiefs, Eagles Defense, and Hair Care
Kevin is joined by NBC’s Matthew Berry to discuss the origin story of how he became the leading fantasy football expert, his transition from ESPN to NBC, and some of his favorite fantasy football stories over the years (1:16). Then, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence joins to talk his second-year leap, thoughts on the Eagles and Chiefs, and hair care (33:45).
Kicking Off Super Bowl Week With Mina Kimes
Super Bowl week is upon us, and what better way to start the week than podding with ESPN NFL analyst and writer Mina Kimes? Mina, Sheil, and Ben discuss a variety of things heading into Super Bowl LVII, including Jalen Hurts throwing the deep ball with a possibly injured shoulder, the post–Tyreke Hill era Chiefs, and what the game plan should be to try and limit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. They also debate proper house temperatures and when to wear jeans.
Kyrie Trade Reactions, Deadline Predictions, and a Best Super Bowl LVII Props Extravaganza
In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo and Joe House to give their reactions to the Dallas Mavericks’ trade for Kyrie Irving. They discuss the assets the Brooklyn Nets got, whether they would have taken the risk associated with trading for Irving, whether there are any other big trades coming, and more.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Celtics Trade Deadline Intel With Keith Smith
Brian starts with Tom Brady’s interview with Bill Belichick and looks back at their relationship in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with Spotrac’s Keith Smith about the upcoming NBA trade deadline, the Kevin Durant trade rumors, and other moves the Celtics may make (19:00). Finally, Brian takes a listener call, and gives out his top five best trade deadline moves from the Boston teams (48:45).
Eagles Offense vs. Chiefs Defense Preview and Media Night Recap
Ben and Sheil are coming to you live from Arizona fresh off media night and ready to discuss the matchups ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Today they look at the Eagles offense vs. Chiefs defense. How aggressive must the Eagles offense be knowing that Patrick Mahomes is on the other side for the Chiefs? What should the game plan be to try to contain All-Pro DT Chris Jones? Will the Eagles have to air it out knowing Jalen Hurts’s deep ball hasn’t been the same since suffering a shoulder injury? Also, could we see an offensive lineman win Super Bowl MVP for the first time ever?
Super Bowl LVII Favorite Props and Final Predictions
This week, the East Coast Bias boys share their favorite prop bets, including Isiah Pacheco receptions (9:00), tight-end touchdowns (21:00), and MVP (28:00). Finally, they lock in their final Super Bowl predictions (34:00). Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer. Associate Producer: Mike Wargon. Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti.
Most Tight Ends Are Lumbering Oafs. Travis Kelce Is a Unicorn.
The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the biggest and riskiest bets of the offseason last March when they traded away superstar receiver Tyreek Hill, pushing their chips in on the idea that soon-to-be-33-year-old tight end Travis Kelce could play the role of the team’s de facto no. 1 receiver.
Dissecting the D’s in Philly and K.C. Plus, the Derek Carr Conundrum, the Panthers’ Rising Stock, and More Big Takeaways Heading Into Super Bowl LVII.
Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to some of the headlines around the NFL as we move toward the big game. First, Ben predicts a tough time for the Eagles offense based on Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s impressive résumé, while Sheil sees Philadelphia’s dominant pass rush causing problems for Patrick Mahomes. Next, they take a look at Derek Carr’s future moves and try to tamp down any Saints trade expectations (16:10). This leads to a discussion about how the Broncos’ hiring of head coach Sean Payton could signal that the arrow is pointing up in Denver (26:23). After the break, they dissect all of the optimistic new moves happening in Carolina and try to find a ray of positivity for the Bears within the upcoming draft (34:08).
Ted Johnson on Playing With Tom Brady
Brian starts with some thoughts on the Celtics’ loss to the Suns on Friday night, what kind of player they might target at the trade deadline, and the Kyrie Irving trade. Later, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson about Tom Brady’s retirement, special moments from their time together in New England, and the current team’s makeup. Finally, Brian takes some listener calls and discusses the latest Alex Cora news.
