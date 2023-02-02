Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to some of the headlines around the NFL as we move toward the big game. First, Ben predicts a tough time for the Eagles offense based on Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s impressive résumé, while Sheil sees Philadelphia’s dominant pass rush causing problems for Patrick Mahomes. Next, they take a look at Derek Carr’s future moves and try to tamp down any Saints trade expectations (16:10). This leads to a discussion about how the Broncos’ hiring of head coach Sean Payton could signal that the arrow is pointing up in Denver (26:23). After the break, they dissect all of the optimistic new moves happening in Carolina and try to find a ray of positivity for the Bears within the upcoming draft (34:08).

