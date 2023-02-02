Paul McCartney shares what being a husband and father means to him

In addition to being a rock star, Paul McCartney is also a husband and father -- two roles that are very important to him.

The Beatles legend, in a new post on his website , responded to a Twitter question about what the two roles mean to him, noting they are "two completely different things."

"As far as being a dad is concerned, I've always just tried to give my kids a bit of guidance, if they seem to need it -- but that was mainly when they were younger," he said. "Now that they are older, they're guiding me! They don't need so much guidance these days but if there's ever a problem, I'm very happy to be the guy they come to."

David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images - PHOTO: (L-R) Stella McCartney, Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the London Premiere of Disney Original Documentary "If These Walls Could Sing" at Abbey Road Studios, Dec. 12, 2022, in London.

He added, "You're just there to help, and I suppose have fun with -- we do have a lot of fun. Now they're older we can have a drink together, for instance!"

McCartney is father to five kids, including daughters Mary and Stella and son James, whom he had with former wife Linda McCartney; Heather, Linda's daughter whom he adopted; and Beatrice, whom he shares with ex-wife Heather Mills.

As for being a husband, he said the most important thing is "just trying to be good to" his wife, Nancy Shevell, whom he married in 2011, and "trying to be considerate and romantic" in their relationship.

David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images - Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell attend the London Premiere of Disney Original Documentary "If These Walls Could Sing" at Abbey Road Studios, Dec. 12, 2022, in London.

McCartney also noted that he likes to be "helpful" to his wife, explaining, "If there's a problem, I like to be the guy that will lend some strength to it. I'm always very happy to be the person Nancy relies on, and to be her strength when she goes through tough times. I am very proud, in fact, to be ‘The Guy' there."

"So, that's my role as a husband: it's to be the strength and the romance at the same time," he concluded. "I don't think I consciously chose to be that way. It's just how I do things."