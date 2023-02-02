ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry

If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'

The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Tim Kelly Promoted to Titans OC, Replacing Todd Downing; Was Passing Game Coordinator

The Tennessee Titans promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator Tuesday as part of a reorganization of their coaching staff. Tennessee also announced the hiring of Chris London as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach and Chris Harris as defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Kelly, 36, came to Tennessee in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski: Working with Tom Brady in Broadcast Booth 'Definitely a Possibility'

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, and now he's set for a lengthy broadcasting career. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to serve as an NFL analyst before he retired, and he revealed to Colin Cowherd on FS1 Monday that his broadcasting career will begin in the fall of 2024 so he has time to learn the ropes.
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'

At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec Doesn't Think Teams Will Match Lamar Jackson Trade Value, Contract Demands

NFL personnel predict Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens because of his excessive contract demands. "If it wasn't for all of the comments that (general manager) Eric DeCosta and (coach) John Harbaugh said in their postseason presser, I would think he is going to get traded," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I feel like he is just going to get tagged now and play on the tag. I don't think anyone is going to offer-sheet him for two ones and his contract demands."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Why McCarthy Named Schottenheimer OC After 'Differences' with Moore

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly had "philosophical differences" that led to Moore's departure this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said McCarthy will now be running the Cowboys offense amid the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as Moore's replacement. "This is Mike McCarthy's show now. He's...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Tony Romo Responds to Criticism of Broadcasting Style: 'You Can't Please Everyone'

Lead CBS NFL color commentator Tony Romo addressed criticisms of his broadcasting in an interview last week with Connor Toole of BroBible. "You've gotta stay true to who you are," Romo said. "You can't please everyone. I know that because the number of people who come up to me has quadrupled since the first two or three years.
Bleacher Report

College Football Freshmen We're Most Intrigued to See in 2023 Spring Games

National signing day is in the rearview mirror, and even though the February session gave us a few thrills, most of the proverbial hay was in the barn in December. A lot of those fresh faces are already enrolled at their schools of choice, navigating their way through the first few weeks of college life and preparing to go through spring practice. This includes some of the top talent in the nation.
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline

If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy