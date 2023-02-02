Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Bleacher Report
JuJu Smith-Schuster Played Call of Duty with Mahomes, Kelce, MVS to Build Chemistry
If a team is rebuilding almost its entire wide-receiver group, it can take a lot of time to build chemistry with your quarterback unless you have the benefit of online gaming. Speaking to reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night (starts at 5:00 mark), Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he put in "a lot of hours" playing Call of Duty with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Tim Kelly Promoted to Titans OC, Replacing Todd Downing; Was Passing Game Coordinator
The Tennessee Titans promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator Tuesday as part of a reorganization of their coaching staff. Tennessee also announced the hiring of Chris London as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach and Chris Harris as defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Kelly, 36, came to Tennessee in...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Go on 4-Day 'Darkness Retreat', Will Contemplate NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers isn't taking his decision about either retiring this offseason or returning to the NFL for another season lightly. In fact, he'll be utilizing a darkness retreat in an effort to further clarify his thoughts. "I think it's going to be important to get through this week, and then...
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski: Working with Tom Brady in Broadcast Booth 'Definitely a Possibility'
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, and now he's set for a lengthy broadcasting career. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to serve as an NFL analyst before he retired, and he revealed to Colin Cowherd on FS1 Monday that his broadcasting career will begin in the fall of 2024 so he has time to learn the ropes.
Bleacher Report
King: Russell Wilson 'Willing to Be Coached Hard by' Sean Payton; Spoke to Drew Brees
Russell Wilson is coming off the worst season of his career, but he's reportedly hopeful that the Denver Broncos' hiring of Sean Payton as head coach will help turn things around. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, "Wilson and [Drew] Brees have gotten to be friends, and Wilson has...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship with Shanahan, Lynch Went 'A Bit South'
It already appeared that the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason diminished completely, but on top of that, there reportedly was a breakdown between him and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "The relationship between...
Bleacher Report
Peter King: If Aaron Rodgers Traded to Jets, 'It Likely Wouldn't Be Till the Summer'
If the New York Jets are looking to Aaron Rodgers as their short-term savior at quarterback, then they might have to be patient. NBC Sports' Peter King wrote Monday in his weekly column that a trade between the Jets and Green Bay Packers "likely wouldn't be till the summer." To...
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'I Think the Packers Are Done with Him'
At least one NFL executive believes the Green Bay Packers are ready to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason. "I think the Packers are done with him," the longtime executive told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, 'We are starting over and we have all these picks.' They could have sent him to Denver."
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Doesn't Think Teams Will Match Lamar Jackson Trade Value, Contract Demands
NFL personnel predict Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens because of his excessive contract demands. "If it wasn't for all of the comments that (general manager) Eric DeCosta and (coach) John Harbaugh said in their postseason presser, I would think he is going to get traded," an NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "I feel like he is just going to get tagged now and play on the tag. I don't think anyone is going to offer-sheet him for two ones and his contract demands."
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady's Dad Discusses When He Knew Son Would Retire, Reflects on His NFL Career
Tom Brady Sr. knew something was different this year when his son, Tom Brady, didn't immediately jump into training for the next season when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated by a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "There's no training or no plans on training anymore," Brady Sr. said,...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Darius Slay Slams Matt Patricia, Talks 'Disrespect' from Former Lions HC
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay took the time to reflect on the early part of his career when he was with the Detroit Lions, and it brought up some lingering feelings of disdain for former head coach Matt Patricia. While speaking during Super...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Why McCarthy Named Schottenheimer OC After 'Differences' with Moore
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly had "philosophical differences" that led to Moore's departure this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said McCarthy will now be running the Cowboys offense amid the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as Moore's replacement. "This is Mike McCarthy's show now. He's...
Bleacher Report
Tony Romo Responds to Criticism of Broadcasting Style: 'You Can't Please Everyone'
Lead CBS NFL color commentator Tony Romo addressed criticisms of his broadcasting in an interview last week with Connor Toole of BroBible. "You've gotta stay true to who you are," Romo said. "You can't please everyone. I know that because the number of people who come up to me has quadrupled since the first two or three years.
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft Prospects Eagles Must Target After 2023 Shrine, Senior Bowls
Because the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 season was so successful, their pick in the 2023 NFL draft is going to come late in the first round. They will be selecting at either No. 31 or No. 32, depending on what happens in their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
College Football Freshmen We're Most Intrigued to See in 2023 Spring Games
National signing day is in the rearview mirror, and even though the February session gave us a few thrills, most of the proverbial hay was in the barn in December. A lot of those fresh faces are already enrolled at their schools of choice, navigating their way through the first few weeks of college life and preparing to go through spring practice. This includes some of the top talent in the nation.
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline
If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
