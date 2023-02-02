Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
247Sports
Louisville football extends three more scholarship offers
The University of Louisville football staff has been handing out scholarship offers in recent weeks. The Cardinals offered three more prospects in the Class of 2024 on Monday night. Here's a look at the three:. **Clarkston, Mich., High School three-star cornerback Desman Stephens reports an offer from the Cardinals. The...
“An abundance of IQ” | Why 3-Star Luka Toews Needs a Look from Louisville
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS–Three-star point guard for The Newman School, Luka Toews has greatly increased his recruiting stock over the weekend at The National Prep Invitational. Undersized at 5-foot-11, he has been overlooked by prominent Division I programs, but does hold a couple of DI offers from the University of Massachusetts and the University of Rhode Island, among others.
CBS Sports
Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Pitt should still be riding high after a victory, while U of L will be looking to get back in the win column.
Louisville Football: An In-Depth Look at the 2023 Schedule
On January 20, 2023, the 2023 Louisville Football schedule has been released. The Cards are entering their first season under new head coach Jeff Brohm and are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 that included victories over #10 Wake Forest, #24 North Carolina State, and unranked Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women get fired up after Walz's T, knock off No. 11 UNC 62-55
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was time for the University of Louisville women’s basketball team to win a big game after a couple of tough losses to ranked opponents in January, but No. 11-ranked North Carolina came into the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday afternoon as the ACC’s hottest team, with an 8-game winning streak, including 3 wins over nationally ranked opponents.
Louisville knocks off No. 11 North Carolina 62-55
The University of Louisville women's basketball team didn't shoot it particularly well - 33.9 percent from the field - and turned it over 22 times. But the Cardinals played solid defense for the most part and gritted out a 62-55 victory over No. 11 North Carolina before 10,069 fans at the KFC Yum Center.
wdrb.com
4 Louisville-area cheer teams headed to Orlando for national competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area high school cheer teams are preparing to head to Florida for a national competition. Assumption, Sacred Heart, Mercy Academy and North Oldham will all compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association tournament in Orlando. Assumption High School hosted a send-off rally for the teams on Monday before they leave this week.
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
wdrb.com
Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with set 3-course meals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with three-course meals for $26, $36 and $46 at participating restaurants. The promotion runs from Feb. 27 to March 5. This year, $1 of every purchase during the week will be donated to Hope Buss, a nonprofit that works to give back to the Louisville community.
Drive down one of Louisville's last remaining cobblestone streets
The Peterson Avenue Hill has been traveled for 121 years in Louisville, KY.
wdrb.com
Town of Clarksville plans to offer $6 million for Colgate property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is offering $6 million to buy the old Colgate property. A resolution passed at a town council meeting on Tuesday. The resolution gives the current owners of the property 30 days to accept or reject the offer. If the offer is rejected,...
wdrb.com
Louisville mayor unveils plan for first community conversation on combatting gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first week of February marks National Gun Violence Survivors Week. In Louisville Monday, Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke about the impact of gun violence in the city and steps toward changing this violent trend. "Next week, will mark one year since an individual walked into my...
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
KSP: LMPD finds missing Owensboro girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update. Louisville Metro Police located a missing 16-year-old girl from Owensboro and she is reported safe, according to the Kentucky State Police. Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days. Kentucky...
wdrb.com
JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
wdrb.com
Dads, daughters dance at annual event at Louisville Slugger Field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dads and daughters took over Louisville Slugger Field on Saturday afternoon, not for baseball, but for dancing. Dressed in their finest and ready to strut their stuff, more than 700 fathers and their daughters gathered for a time of smiles and memories at the baseball stadium in downtown Louisville.
WLKY.com
East Louisville Barnes & Noble relocating, but not very far away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Barnes & Noble will be closing its location in the Paddock Shops, just to move across the parking lot,according to Louisville Business First. The national bookseller is relocating from its location at 4100 Summit Plaza Drive to 4330 Summit Plaza Drive in the East...
wdrb.com
Sweet Peaches closes in west Louisville, plans to reopen under new name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville restaurant is shutting its doors before reopening under a new name. Sweet Peaches, on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, posted on social media that it's closing its doors for a few weeks before it opens up under the name "Tino's Taste of Heaven." A...
Comments / 1