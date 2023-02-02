The Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Pitt should still be riding high after a victory, while U of L will be looking to get back in the win column.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO