WDW News Today
New Disney100 Phone Cases, Magnets, Ornaments, and More at Walt Disney World
New Disney100 phone cases, magnets, ornaments, and AirPods cases are available at Walt Disney World both pre-made and personalizable in MaDe kiosks. We found these items in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. The Mickey and Minnie iPhone cases are available in most sizes from X to 14 Pro Max.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: TRON Lightcycle / Run Upload Conduit Lighting Package Fully Online at the Magic Kingdom
The Upload Conduit of Magic Kingdom’s newest roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run, showcases the battle between Team Orange and Team Blue in a spectacular light display visible across Tomorrowland, and now it’s fully online and operational for the first time as Cast Member Previews continue!. Visible during...
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Unexpectedly Closed For a Second Day in a Row at the Magic Kingdom
UPDATE: The Haunted Mansion was able to reopen around 11 a.m. this morning. It appears the Haunted Mansion will not be welcoming its 1,000 “resident” today because the Haunted Mansion did not open with the Magic Kingdom. This is the second consecutive day that this popular attraction has not been opened.
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Improvement District Replacement Bill Details Revealed, Pirates of the Caribbean Boat Sinks at Disneyland, Full Housekeeping Returning to All Walt Disney World Hotels, & More: Daily Recap (2/7/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: TRON Lightcycle Run Is Undoubtedly Fun, But Lacks Typical Disney Attention to Detail
It has been a long and circuitous journey to get a real TRON attraction in the Disney Parks, and more than forty years after the original “TRON” debuted in theaters, we finally have TRON Lightcycle / Run, a ride for the franchise at the Magic Kingdom largely based on its sequel “TRON Legacy.” And now that we’ve been on the ride, we can tell you all about our experience with riding it all these years later!
OnlyInYourState
Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants
In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
WDW News Today
NEW Fantasyland Baseball Cap, Skirt, and Pants at Walt Disney World
A new Fantasyland ball cap, skirt, and pants are available at Walt Disney World, matching the Fantasyland varsity cardigan we found a few days ago. The ball cap is dark distressed blue. A symbol on the front has two pink branches curving around the façade of “it’s a small world.”...
WDW News Today
First Look at Character Art and More for Newly Refurbished Rooms Inside Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
As part of a housekeeping update announcing the return of full housekeeping at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this month, guests got the first look at newly refurbished rooms inside Disney’s Boardwalk Resort. As part of today’s housekeeping update, Disney has released a sneak peek at what guests can...
WDW News Today
Universal’s Great Movie Escape Adds Stages Cards For Tracking Points
New “stages cards” are on display in the lobby of Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal Orlando Resort. The cards list four different titles for the different “stages” guests can reach in each escape room, i.e. their points total. Guests who come back and play again can get more points.
WDW News Today
Owl Post Stand Installed in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Owl Post stand next to Dervish and Banges has gotten a bit of an upgrade at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Owl Post is within the covered owlery of Hogsmeade. In addition to the new stand, the entire space...
WDW News Today
Tony Baxter Set to Headline Give Kids the World Panel on Big Thunder Mountain & EPCOT in April
Disney Legend and iconic Imagineer Tony Baxter is set to headline a special panel hosted by Give Kids the World this coming April!. Give Kids the World Presents Tony Baxter will be a two-day event featuring special panels on the creation of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and EPCOT. The former will take place April 7 at 7:00p.m., while the latter will be on April 8 at 2:00p.m., both at The Hoppening Place at Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Give Kids The World Village to make magical dreams come true for critically ill children and their families. All ticket sale proceeds benefit Give Kids The World.
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Tickets Finally Available in English Through Official App
Since the Tokyo Disney Resort launched its e-ticketing system on its official app in 2018, the function has been limited to Japanese speakers with a Japanese credit or debit card. But now nearly five years after its launch, the Oriental Land Company has finally made ticket purchases available in English to foreign tourists!
WDW News Today
$20,000 Main Street Electrical Parade Drum Table Brings the Magic Home from Walt Disney World
If you’re longing for merchandise that stirs up nostalgia for the Main Street Electrical Parade, we might have just the piece. A custom, handmade Main Street Electrical Parade Drum Table crafted by Artist Mark Seppala is available now at the Art of Disney at Disney Springs and it could be yours — if you have an eye-watering amount of money to spare.
WDW News Today
New ‘Olu Mel Loungefly, Suitcase, and Shoulder Plush Bring Aulani’s Favorite Turtle to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Bust out the ukelele! New merchandise featuring Aulani’s beloved ‘Olu Mel has arrived at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. ‘Olu Mel is a beloved sea creature that is usually spotted with Duffy and Friends at Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii, but a new Loungefly bag, suitcase, and shoulder plush are the latest in a new line of merchandise that brings the ukelele-playing turtle to BouTiki at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Another New Rug Added to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby
A third new floral rug has been added to the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. There was no active construction in the lobby, but crews weren’t done positioning furniture on the rug, so a sign warned guests of refurbishment in the area.
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Japan Announces 2023 ‘NO LIMIT! Street Festival’ Park-Wide Entertainment Slate
Every year, Universal Studios Japan refreshes nearly all of its outdoor entertainment, and the park has announced this year’s slate of entertainment coming to the park with the theme “NO LIMIT! Street Festival!”. This year’s slate of shows breaks from last year’s theme of Dance Dance Dance!, which...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Final Look at Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone and Nuthouse Coaster at Universal Studios Florida
Change is Universal, and it’s time to say goodbye to most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone at Universal Studios Florida. Animal Actors on Location! and E.T. Adventure, both opening day attractions, are here to stay (for now, at least). SpongeBob StorePants and KidZone Pizza Company will remain as well, but the rest of the area is permanently closed as of January 15, 2023.
WDW News Today
NEW Disney100 Platinum Mickey Figure and Glass Mug Available at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has two new Disney100 items: a platinum Mickey figure and a glass mug by Arribas Brothers. The large mug is available at Crystal Arts in Magic Kingdom. The Disney100 logo — reading “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” in a Mickey head against an art deco background — is frosted on one side of the glass. “Walt Disney World” is below the logo.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/31/23 (Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband, TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume, New Disney Pins, & More)
Good morning! We’re back at Magic Kingdom today. The park closes at 4:30p.m. for a Cast Member event tonight, so we’re going to make the best of the time we have here today. We plan on checking on construction updates around the park and doing some shopping. As always we will share all the new things we find. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
Alice and the White Rabbit Disney nuiMOs Plush Now Available at Walt Disney World
Don’t be late to get ahold of an Alice and the White Rabbit Disney nuiMOs plush now available at Walt Disney World. We found these stars from the 1951 animated feature, “Alice in Wonderland,” at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom. They can also be purchased from shopDisney.com.
