Disney Legend and iconic Imagineer Tony Baxter is set to headline a special panel hosted by Give Kids the World this coming April!. Give Kids the World Presents Tony Baxter will be a two-day event featuring special panels on the creation of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and EPCOT. The former will take place April 7 at 7:00p.m., while the latter will be on April 8 at 2:00p.m., both at The Hoppening Place at Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Give Kids The World Village to make magical dreams come true for critically ill children and their families. All ticket sale proceeds benefit Give Kids The World.

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO