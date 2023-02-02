Read full article on original website
N.Y. developer and community college form solar certification program
The Suffolk County Community College (SCCC) is working with developer Sunation to bring clean energy jobs to Long Island, New York. Holding its inaugural class over the fall semester of 2022, the college’s Solar Installer Certificate Program features an entry-level solar curriculum coupled with a paid externship and job interview process upon graduation of the 50-hour program.
