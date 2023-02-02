Read full article on original website
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
bodyslam.net
Shane McMahon Was Not Happy He Wasn’t Told About Stephanie McMahon And Triple H’s Relationship
Shane McMahon was not happy of being left out. There were numerous rumors that Shane McMahon had a problem with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s relationship over the years. He appeared in an interview with Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the Tell All podcast a few years ago to address the matter.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
webisjericho.com
GoFundMe Launched For “Superstar” Billy Graham
Billy Graham has been in ill health for many years due to suffering from liver problems and has reportedly been close to death several times. In fact, less than a year ago, the 79-year-old was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic due to an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs, and seven months ago had a toe amputated.
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
ringsidenews.com
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
wrestletalk.com
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
Yardbarker
Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo
Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
411mania.com
Mid-South Wrestling (10.26.1985) Review
-Originally aired October 26, 1985. -Unusual start to this show, as we just go straight to house show footage of Dick Murdoch vs. Butch Reed in New Orleans. Reed gets a roll-up and a clean three-count to become the new North American Champion. -And with that, we go to the...
411mania.com
Joy Giovanni Recalls Her WWE Debut as Part of the Diva Search Competition
– During a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, former WWE talent Joy Giovanni discussed her time in WWE and appearing in the original Diva Search Competition in 2004. Giovanni finished third in the competition and was signed by WWE, but she was released about a year later. Also, she competed in the WrestleMania 25 Diva Battle Royal. Giovanni discussed being brought in as part of the Diva Search on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Jason Cade Officially Begins Production Work For WWE
A new report via Fightful Select has confirmed that Jason Cade has begun employment at WWE as a producer. Cade’s first confirmed production credit for the promotion was for the WWE Main Event bout featuring Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell. The independent wrestler was initially rumored to be coming aboard for production in the Women’s Royal Rumble, but no credits were confirmed there. Cade was referred by TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) and it remains to be seen if his work for WWE is confirmed at full-time status or if he is operating on a trial period with the company. Cade has worked in training with Natalya and Kidd and sources indicate that he was brought in to assist in producing future women’s matches.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Gave Michelle McCool His Blessing To Quit WWE
Michelle McCool is a former WWE Women’s Champion and Diva’s Champion. McCool made a name for herself as one of the top female WWE Superstars during her time as an active performer. She is also married to The Undertaker but would ultimately leave the business after getting too much heat on her. That being said, she commented on the Divas era being skipped over in general.
411mania.com
Memphis Wrestling (3.28.1981) Review
-Originally aired March 28, 1981. -Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown. -Armdrags by Gilbert. Angel tries a takedown. Backdrop by Angel gets two. From there, the heels take control, and Eddie’s partner is about 1500 pounds so you can kind of see where this match is going. Heels just keep dishing out punishment on Eddie until he finally makes the long-awaited hot tag. Powerslam and the holy ghost splash get three. Red has “Vince McMahon” written all over him and I’m a little surprised he never had a run up north.
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.
411mania.com
AKIRA On Who He Wants to Face in MLW, Being Known As a Deathmatch Wrestler
AKIRA is part of the MLW roster, and he recently discussed who he would like to wrestle and more. The MLW star spoke with PWMania for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:. On who he wants to face in MLW: “Who do I want to fight?...
WWE Raw Picks Up Five Wrestlers From WWE SmackDown
WWE shook up its rosters on Monday by sending five of the Friday Night SmackDown stars over to Monday Night Raw. After popping up in a backstage vignette last week (and teasing their interest in Otis), Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported on Monday that Maxxine Dupri, Mace and Mansoor have all moved to the ...
