ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: February 6-10

The action heats up in Genoa City this month with plenty of drama on The Young and the Restless from the Newmans and Abbotts and their associates. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will demand answers from Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) which probably are related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who will have some type of crisis and Nick will come to her rescue. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will cause problems at Jabot and stand his ground on an issue which could be his determination to bring Adam back to the Newman fold.
soaphub.com

The Perfect Young and the Restless Baby Name For Tessa Porter and Mariah

On The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter spent the evening sitting on a bench – in Wisconsin…in the winter…trying out baby names for the bundle of joy to be…before learning that it was about to be any minute now. They tested out everything from Haycinth to Adele to Emerson, then decided they’d wait to meet and get to know their daughter before finalizing the perfect moniker. We, in the meantime, have some suggestions.
WISCONSIN STATE
SheKnows

Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies

It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
GENOA CITY, WI
SheKnows

What Young & Restless Is Doing With Victor Suggests That the Show Has Altogether Forgotten Who He Is

On one hand, we get it. On the other… well, with the other hand, we facepalm. Look, we can understand why The Young and the Restless would have Victor anxious to return Adam to the Newman Enterprises. It’s a family business, and he’s family. But on a deeper level, it just doesn’t track. The former Christian Miller built himself up from nothing and respects others who do the same. So his obsession with putting Adam back behind a Newman desk suggests that he doesn’t think that he can succeed on his own.
SheKnows

Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
SheKnows

General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45

“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!

What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy