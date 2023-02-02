Read full article on original website
Jack Makes Diane a Shocking Offer — and [Spoiler] Decides to Leave Genoa City
At the Abbott mansion, Summer thanks Kyle for getting on board with her taking Harrison to Paris. She hopes this thing with Diane and Stark will be resolved when they return. Kyle wishes he’d never heard the guy’s name. Diane finds Jeremy finishing breakfast in Society and remarks...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: February 6-10
The action heats up in Genoa City this month with plenty of drama on The Young and the Restless from the Newmans and Abbotts and their associates. Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will demand answers from Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) which probably are related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) who will have some type of crisis and Nick will come to her rescue. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will cause problems at Jabot and stand his ground on an issue which could be his determination to bring Adam back to the Newman fold.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Adam Reunites With an Ex, but It’s Not Sally
'The Young and the Restless' character Adam Newman will finally move on from Sally Spectra when he reunites with a former lover.
Deacon Makes a Huge Announcement — and Brooke Screams a Warning at Sheila
At Bill’s place, he tells Brooke that everything she’s saying is absolutely right. Brooke places her hand on his chest and tells him that he’s a good man and Sheila will just drag him down into her darkness. Her proximity seems to get to him. At Il...
soaphub.com
The Perfect Young and the Restless Baby Name For Tessa Porter and Mariah
On The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter spent the evening sitting on a bench – in Wisconsin…in the winter…trying out baby names for the bundle of joy to be…before learning that it was about to be any minute now. They tested out everything from Haycinth to Adele to Emerson, then decided they’d wait to meet and get to know their daughter before finalizing the perfect moniker. We, in the meantime, have some suggestions.
Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Drops a Surprise On Sally’s Babydaddy Storyline: ‘Everybody Sort of Assumes… ‘
It ain’t easy being Sally Spectra. Granted, the beautiful redhead who made her way from The Bold and the Beautiful to The Young and the Restless, can sometimes be her own worst enemy. But as portrayer Courtney Hope explains, Sally has grown a lot since first viewers met her.
Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies
It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
Young & Restless Preview: [Spoiler] Returns, Phyllis Is Propositioned, Victor’s Busted, and, Um, Who’s the New Hottie in Genoa City?
Nick wonders what his father is up to now. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 23- 27, Phyllis and Tucker continue to find themselves in each other’s orbit. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Victor has been trying to bring Adam back...
What Young & Restless Is Doing With Victor Suggests That the Show Has Altogether Forgotten Who He Is
On one hand, we get it. On the other… well, with the other hand, we facepalm. Look, we can understand why The Young and the Restless would have Victor anxious to return Adam to the Newman Enterprises. It’s a family business, and he’s family. But on a deeper level, it just doesn’t track. The former Christian Miller built himself up from nothing and respects others who do the same. So his obsession with putting Adam back behind a Newman desk suggests that he doesn’t think that he can succeed on his own.
Young & Restless Heartbreak: Why the Time Has Come for a Beloved Legacy Character to Die
Fans of The Young and the Restless may want to brace themselves, because with the CBS soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, we expect some tears of anguish along with joy. Why? It’s time, maybe even past time, to say goodbye to Paul Williams. It’s been almost two years since...
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45
“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
Young & Restless Trainwreck: Jack’s Plot to Help Diane Is About to Blow Up in His Face
Will the Abbott men finally realize that Kyle’s mother is a magnet for mayhem?!?. Listen, we love that Jack Abbott will go above and beyond to protect those he cares about on Young & Restless, but this time he’s just being foolish — and there’s no question he’s going to get burned.
Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!
But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nikolas Isn’t the Father of Esme’s Baby
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince and her unborn child are causing more problems for Nikolas Cassadine and his family.
How Old Is Esther on ‘The Young and the Restless’?
'The Young and the Restless' character Esther Valentine is a soap opera icon whose been entertaining fans for four decades.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Paternity Shocker -- Jack Blasts Kyle -- Adam Attacks Billy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 6 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will learn which Newman brother fathered her child. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) discovers Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) collided with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to sabotage Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) job at Jabot.
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
