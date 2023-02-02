Read full article on original website
theharlemvalleynews.net
Evelyn Laferriere of Pleasant Vly, NY, graduates from Clarkson University
POTSDAM, NY (02/07/2023)– Evelyn Paige Laferriere of Pleasant Vly, NY, received a bachelor of science degree with great distinction in environmental science and policy, honors program, communication minor, literature and the arts minor from Clarkson University on December 17, 2022. As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI Super Bowl CrackdownHigh-visibility impaired driving campaign takes place Friday, Feb. 10th through Monday, Feb. 13th
Poughkeepsie … Law-enforcement agencies throughout Dutchess County will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend, beginning Friday, Feb. 10th and concluding Monday, Feb. 13th. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and various municipal law enforcement agencies will join agencies across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.
fox5ny.com
NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets
NEW YORK - A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead. The Westchester County District Attorney...
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
theharlemvalleynews.net
A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest
A neighbor dispute in the town of Wallkill leads to an arrest. On February 5, 2023. At approximately 12:25 p.m., state police from the Middletown barracks responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Maple Fields Drive in the town of Wallkill. Investigation revealed that Letoya Washington, age 36 from the town of Wallkill was involved in an altercation with a neighbor. Washington attacked two individuals with a hammer. The victims were not struck with the hammer. A physical altercation ensued where one of the people she attacked was able to take the hammer away from her.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Bald Eagle Rescue – Amenia
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Pawling Resident Elena Mejorado Named to Fall 2022 President’s List at Dean College
FRANKLIN, MA (02/06/2023)– Elena Mejorado of Pawling has earned a place on the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the President’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College. Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Edna (Dee, Nanny) Yerks
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Edna (Dee, Nanny) Yerks, passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Dee was born on January 7th, 1936, in Patterson NY to Clarence and Mary (Vinson) Sprague. Dee graduated from Carmel High School in 1953. On June 2,1956, she married Edward Yerks in Patterson, NY. Together they made their home in Holmes, NY and raised 3 children. Dee was also a very proud grandparent. Dee had a very strong belief in God and devoted most of her life to the Church, where she played the organ for more than 55 years. She was the unofficial family photographer and was sure to capture you making a funny face or with food in your mouth. Dee LOVED animals, mostly her cats and dogs, most recently, her Minnie. She loved cardinals, butterflies, and scotty dogs, and could usually be seen wearing jewelry or clothing depicting at least one. Dee was known to always have a plastic baggie of pictures in her purse that she couldn’t wait to share with everyone. She loved any reason for a get together, especially if it’s for coffee with family and friends. She treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren. She never wanted to miss anything. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. Edna was preceded in death by her husband Edward in 1987, her sister Dorthea (Sprague) Swing in 2006, her brother-in-law Louis (Lou, Sonny) Swing in 2013 and her nephew Paul Swing in 2021. She is survived by her children; son Edward (Suzanne) Yerks of Wingdale, NY, daughter Melanie (James) Brophy of Wingdale, NY, and daughter Mary (Shawn) Purdy of Mt. Airy, NC, her 7 grandchildren; Yvonne Storm, Alex Yerks, Andrew Yerks, Kevin Carey, Jonathan Barrett, Matthew Purdy, and Dustin Purdy, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. Dee is also survived by 2 nieces: Marjorie McGuiness and Mary-lynn Pruitt. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 11:00am, at the Holmes United Methodist Church, 41 Holmes Road, Holmes, N.Y. Friends may call on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at , 23 South Street, Patterson, N.Y. from 4-7 p.m. A private cremation will follow. Flowers, or donations in Edna’s memory may be sent to the Holmes United Methodist Church, PO Box 146, Holmes, NY 12531.
Police: inmate found hiding contraband in his pants
According to police, the inmate tried to hide contraband, matches, and a razor in his pants.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston resident charged in Poughkeepsie assault
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police have arrested a Kingston resident in connection with the slashing of a woman back on January 8. Donyeah Simpson-Anderson, 24, was arrested on Friday, February 3 with the assistance of Kingston City Police. The 1:30 a.m. assault occurred when the woman attempted to break up a...
One year later: Eric Smith released from prison after 27 years
QUEENS, N.Y. (WETM) – One year ago today was the end of a saga nearly 30 years in the making: convicted Steuben County killer Eric Smith was released from prison after 27 years. Early in the morning on February 1, 2022, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced that Eric Smith […]
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Rosalie Pulver, Rosalie Pulver
Rosalie Pulver, 80, a 52-year resident of Pawling, NY passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY. Rosalie was born in Livingston Manor, NY on December 11, 1942, the daughter of the late Clayton Cummings and Dorothy E. (Mears) Huff. She married Glenn Pulver in Pawling on October 15, 1987.
Mid-Hudson News Network
I-84 crash shuts down eastbound highway
CRONOMER VALLEY – A two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 84 near exit 32 for Route 747 in the Town of Newburgh around 6:30 a.m. Friday shut down both lanes for under an hours. One of the vehicles involved, an SUV, flipped over several times and ended on its side,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal crash on I-84 in Town of Wallkill
WALLKILL – A Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania woman was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 84 in the Town of Wallkill, State Police said. The afternoon accident on January 29 claimed the life of Sarah Williams, according to troopers. Police said preliminary investigation determined a 2020 Acura RDX and...
Arrest made in Hartford homicide
Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
