On Friday, February 3, 2023, Edna (Dee, Nanny) Yerks, passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Dee was born on January 7th, 1936, in Patterson NY to Clarence and Mary (Vinson) Sprague. Dee graduated from Carmel High School in 1953. On June 2,1956, she married Edward Yerks in Patterson, NY. Together they made their home in Holmes, NY and raised 3 children. Dee was also a very proud grandparent. Dee had a very strong belief in God and devoted most of her life to the Church, where she played the organ for more than 55 years. She was the unofficial family photographer and was sure to capture you making a funny face or with food in your mouth. Dee LOVED animals, mostly her cats and dogs, most recently, her Minnie. She loved cardinals, butterflies, and scotty dogs, and could usually be seen wearing jewelry or clothing depicting at least one. Dee was known to always have a plastic baggie of pictures in her purse that she couldn’t wait to share with everyone. She loved any reason for a get together, especially if it’s for coffee with family and friends. She treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren. She never wanted to miss anything. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. Edna was preceded in death by her husband Edward in 1987, her sister Dorthea (Sprague) Swing in 2006, her brother-in-law Louis (Lou, Sonny) Swing in 2013 and her nephew Paul Swing in 2021. She is survived by her children; son Edward (Suzanne) Yerks of Wingdale, NY, daughter Melanie (James) Brophy of Wingdale, NY, and daughter Mary (Shawn) Purdy of Mt. Airy, NC, her 7 grandchildren; Yvonne Storm, Alex Yerks, Andrew Yerks, Kevin Carey, Jonathan Barrett, Matthew Purdy, and Dustin Purdy, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. Dee is also survived by 2 nieces: Marjorie McGuiness and Mary-lynn Pruitt. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 11:00am, at the Holmes United Methodist Church, 41 Holmes Road, Holmes, N.Y. Friends may call on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at , 23 South Street, Patterson, N.Y. from 4-7 p.m. A private cremation will follow. Flowers, or donations in Edna’s memory may be sent to the Holmes United Methodist Church, PO Box 146, Holmes, NY 12531.

HOLMES, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO