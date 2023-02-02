Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies person who died after crash in Sumter Co.
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Coroner has identified the man who died after a collision in Sumter County. Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. said 44-year-old Jody Galloway, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Boulevard Road and East Fulton Street around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 6.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police charge two teens and one adult in weapons and burglary investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators with the Crime Gun Intelligence and Property Crimes Units have arrested two teens and one adult in connection with multiple home burglaries and auto-breakings in which firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen. According to police, 18-year-old Dashawn Sims is charged with...
WIS-TV
Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
WIS-TV
Newberry Police apprehends suspect in vehicle pursuit
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been apprehended by Newberry County law enforcement, police say. According to authorities a female was involved in a vehicle pursuit in the Whitmire area of Highway 121, just past McCullough Road Monday afternoon. After the brief pursuit, police said the woman fled...
WIS-TV
Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a power outage after a collision. Police said an 18-wheeler accidentally struck power lines that were hanging over Garners Ferry Road, causing an outage along the 6400 block of Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads. A power pole was previously struck by...
WIS-TV
Two men sent to hospital after shooting on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 2300 block of Two Notch Road after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m., and two male victims were injured during the shooting. One of the men was found outside and...
WIS-TV
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old man is dead after being shot while trying to sell a dog. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.
WIS-TV
WIS-TV
CPD: Still searching for armed robbery suspect, one suspect arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, Rodney Friday has been arrested. Friday is accused of stealing items from a male at gunpoint, repeatedly hitting him & restricting the victim from leaving. Officials say the incident took place on Jan. 20, 2023. Officers say an accomplice of...
WIS-TV
Fairfield County police investigates double murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-homicide that happened at a Marsh Lane residence Tuesday morning, say police. According to deputies, shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to a residence in the Highway 215 South area of Fairfield County, where they found two deceased individuals.
WIS-TV
Kershaw Co. deputies find armed teen in Elgin, accused of stabbing someone
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-year-old is now in custody after a stabbing incident on McGee Court in Elgin, today around 4:44 p.m. Deputies say the teen was found hiding under a home on Elginwood Drive and Chestnut Road, about a mile...
WIS-TV
Teen suspect stabbed adoptive family in deadly incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The teen suspect in a deadly stabbing is facing murder charges according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said interviews with family members revealed the victims in the attack had finalized adoption papers in the week before the stabbing. Records showed the suspect had been living with the victims since Dec. 2021.
Newberry deputies arrest woman after brief vehicle pursuit
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after deputies were led on a brief vehicle pursuit. There was a large presence of law enforcement in the Whitmire area of Hwy 121 just past McCullough Rd due to the pursuit for a white female, say authorities.
Exchange of gunfire on Sunset Boulevard leads to investigation in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia investigators are still working to determine how a shooting between two people unfolded on Saturday afternoon along one of the area's busiest roadways. According to a spokesperson for the West Columbia Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block...
WIS-TV
Tuesday threat at Airport High School under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two reported Airport High School is on a modified schedule after a search by law enforcement. Investigators cleared the building for a safe return after a search. The district said the school will have a modified meal schedule to ensure all students receive lunch. Instruction...
WIS-TV
SLED charges former Kershaw Co. deputy for allegedly assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former Kershaw Co. deputy has been charged for allegedly assaulting a jail inmate in May 2020. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reports investigators were requested by the 5th circuit Solicitor’s Office to investigate the use of force involving former Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy, 38-year-old, Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith for an incident at the Kershaw County Detention Center on May 24, 2020.
WIS-TV
Three suspects charged for throwing Molotov cocktail on elementary school grounds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have charged three teens with possessing an explosive device last week at a school while students were not present. According to investigators, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an...
WIS-TV
Man wanted for allegedly making fraudulent purchase at Lexington grocery store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted by the Lexington Police Department for allegedly making a fraudulent purchase on a stolen debit card at a Lexington grocery store. Officers said a man made a purchase of over $500 using a victim’s debit card at the Food Lion at 744B West Main Street.
WIS-TV
Columbia man arrested for shooting incident on Whispering Winds Drive
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Chief Terrence Green is announcing the arrest of Darian Kristopher Riley, 22, of Columbia in connection with a shooting incident in the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. Riley is being charged with assault and battery, 1st degree, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Investigators...
