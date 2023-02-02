Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

2 DAYS AGO