Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Eric Bischoff On When He Decided To Split the NWO, If WCW Thunder Caused The Split
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed NWO Wolfpac. Bischoff talked about when he decided to split the NWO, if Thunder was a reason for the Wolpac and if there is an ideal length for a good story. Some highlights are below. On when he decided to...
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley Contract Signing and More
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, which will be the last show before Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. The show includes:. * Asuka, Nikki Cross & Carmella vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan & Natalya. * The Miz vs. Rick Boogs. * Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. We are just over a week away from Elimination Chamber and the main portion of the card is set. That is going to include a pair of Elimination Chamber matches, plus Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the World Title. Odds are the latter will get some focus this week so let’s get to it.
Randy Couture Remembers His Fight With Brock Lesnar, Comments On CM Punk’s MMA Career
In an interview with 2000 Percent Raise (via Fightful), Randy Couture spoke about his UFC 91 fight with Brock Lesnar, which Lesnar won via second-round TKO. Here are highlights:. On his fight with Brock Lesnar: “I think I was on my way to winning that fight, for sure. I had...
Arn Anderson Says MJF Reminds Him of Himself
In an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count (via Wrestling Inc), Arn Anderson praised MJF and said the AEW World Champion “kind of reminds me of me a little bit.” Here are highlights:. On MJF’s promo ability: “You’ve got to be confident, and if you want to...
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
The Gunns Have Signed A New Deal With AEW
Fightful Select reports that the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns have signed a new deal with the company. The two signed a new multi-year deal, but it’s unknown how long that deal is for. Austin Gunn originally signed back in January 2020. It was never announced when...
NWA Notes: Pre-Show Match Result From Nuff Said, Note on Merchandise Sold At Event, Ron Niemi Backstage
– During the pre-show for NWA Nuff Said in Tampa, La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate with a frog splash. – PWInsider reports that Ron Niemi is visiting at the event. – NWA is selling merchandise at the event for the company and Nuff Said. Matt Cardona, Kerry Morton, and Ricky Morton are also selling merchandise.
AEW News: Lance Archer Comments on Not Wrestling Since December, Ricky Starks Launching New Clothing Brand
– AEW star Lance Archer noted on his Twitter today that he hasn’t wrestled in 51 days, but that’s not been a voluntary choice. Lance Archer wrote, “51 days since I laced up my boots last! NOT by choice!”. Archer’s last match in was in December at...
Tony Khan Doesn’t Want To Be An Onscreen Character, But Would Do It If AEW ‘Needed It’
In an interview with the The Jon Chuckery Show (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said he had no desire to be a regular character on television and would only do so if it’d help the show. Khan has appeared a few times, but hasn’t played a role in storylines.
List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs....
List of Producers For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
– Fightful Select has some details on the producers assigned to last week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings:. * Pat Buck produced AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator bout. * BJ Whitmer produced The Bunny vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in another title...
Malakai Black Wants To Pursue Trios Titles & Try More Work With Brody King
In a recent interview with HardLore, AEW’s Malakai Black shared his thoughts about upcoming goals for himself and the rest of the House of Black (per Wrestling Inc). He mentioned expanding the stable’s presentation and his hopes to work with (and against) stablemate Brody King inside the ring. You can find a few highlights from Black and watch the complete video below.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Sami Zayn Has a Message, GUNTHER Warns Madcap Moss
-Headlines: Jey Uso Returns, and Madcap Moss earns a Title shot at GUNTHER for his Intercontinental Championship. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to Jey Uso giving a fist bump to Sami Zayn and bring up that apparently Roman saw from his home. Amazing they finally used logic that someone is watching their TV.
The Undertaker Appears in Draft Kings Super Bowl Commercial With Kevin Hart
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is featured in a new Draft Kings Super Bowl LVII commercial alongside actor and comedian Kevin Hart. Tony Hawk and Ludacris also appear in the commercial. You can check out the ad below:
Liv Morgan Says Acting Interest Won’t Impact Her WWE Career
Liv Morgan is interested in perusing acting, but she says it won’t be impacting her time in WWE. Morgan spoke with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast and talked about her acting ambitions. You can check out a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On her acting...
Taya Valkyrie On Her Time in Lucha Underground, if MLW Should Have More Elements Of It
Taya Valkyrie was a part of Lucha Underground, and recently looked back on that time in a new interview. During her talk with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Valkyrie talked about her time in Lucha Underground as well as working with Cesar Duran and more. You can see some highlights below:
Jacy Jayne Segment and Two Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a segment with Jacy Jayne, as well as two matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The new matches include Axiom vs. Damon Kemp and Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton. The updated lineup includes:. * North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee (c) vs. TBD. * Roxanne...
