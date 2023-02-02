ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star

Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23

Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. We are just over a week away from Elimination Chamber and the main portion of the card is set. That is going to include a pair of Elimination Chamber matches, plus Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the World Title. Odds are the latter will get some focus this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Arn Anderson Says MJF Reminds Him of Himself

In an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count (via Wrestling Inc), Arn Anderson praised MJF and said the AEW World Champion “kind of reminds me of me a little bit.” Here are highlights:. On MJF’s promo ability: “You’ve got to be confident, and if you want to...
411mania.com

The Gunns Have Signed A New Deal With AEW

Fightful Select reports that the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns have signed a new deal with the company. The two signed a new multi-year deal, but it’s unknown how long that deal is for. Austin Gunn originally signed back in January 2020. It was never announced when...
411mania.com

List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs....
411mania.com

List of Producers For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

– Fightful Select has some details on the producers assigned to last week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings:. * Pat Buck produced AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator bout. * BJ Whitmer produced The Bunny vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in another title...
411mania.com

Malakai Black Wants To Pursue Trios Titles & Try More Work With Brody King

In a recent interview with HardLore, AEW’s Malakai Black shared his thoughts about upcoming goals for himself and the rest of the House of Black (per Wrestling Inc). He mentioned expanding the stable’s presentation and his hopes to work with (and against) stablemate Brody King inside the ring. You can find a few highlights from Black and watch the complete video below.
411mania.com

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Sami Zayn Has a Message, GUNTHER Warns Madcap Moss

-Headlines: Jey Uso Returns, and Madcap Moss earns a Title shot at GUNTHER for his Intercontinental Championship. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to Jey Uso giving a fist bump to Sami Zayn and bring up that apparently Roman saw from his home. Amazing they finally used logic that someone is watching their TV.
411mania.com

Liv Morgan Says Acting Interest Won’t Impact Her WWE Career

Liv Morgan is interested in perusing acting, but she says it won’t be impacting her time in WWE. Morgan spoke with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast and talked about her acting ambitions. You can check out a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On her acting...
411mania.com

Jacy Jayne Segment and Two Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a segment with Jacy Jayne, as well as two matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The new matches include Axiom vs. Damon Kemp and Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton. The updated lineup includes:. * North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee (c) vs. TBD. * Roxanne...

