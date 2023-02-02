Read full article on original website
Crypto Giant Binance Halts USD Bank Transfers
Binance, the most prominent cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it had suspended U.S. dollar deposits and withdrawals in a Monday tweet. It was not immediately clear why the cryptocurrency giant suddenly halted USD bank transfers. However, it stressed that it was working hard to restart the service. Binance downplayed the significance...
Presenting LYOPAY Pro – An Innovative Payment App Connecting Traditional Finance with Digital Currency
With the growing updates in traditional finance and the upsurge and rapid adoption of cryptocurrency, it’s impressive to see the LYOPAY ecosystem continuing to evolve as well. Recently, LYOPAY launched a brand-new component built to create an inclusive financial system consisting of exclusive features and a variety of benefits. It’s an innovative payment application called LYOPAY Pro, and today we are here to explore it!
Cardano DEX Announces First Governance Milestone: Details
Avalanche (AVAX) Expands Horizons With New Decentralized Exchange
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand to E-Commerce Stores via This Integration: Details
Here's How XRP Is Really Used, Ex-Ripple Executive Explains
“Complete Nonsense”: Ripple CTO Schools Bitcoin SV Supporter in Debate About Bitcoin Developers
In a recent Twitter exchange, Ripple CTO David Schwartz and Bitcoin SV supporter Jerry David Chan engaged in a heated debate about the responsibility of Bitcoin developers. The discussion was prompted by a lawsuit brought by self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright against prominent Bitcoiners, which was recently deemed to have serious merit by the U.K. Court of Appeals.
'Chinese MATIC' Conflux (CFX) up 18% as Burning Proposal Is Unveiled
Cardano (ADA) Records 135K Active Addresses in Biggest Transaction Spike in Months
Cardano Djed Stablecoin Records 14,500% Growth in Unique Addresses: Details
SingularityNET (AGIX) up 31% After Announcing Partnership With Cardano: Details
JASMY up 14% After AI Roadmap Unveiled
Cardano: New Innovation That Might Help Boost Cross-App Compatibility Launches
Ripple Shifts Close to 400 Million XRP, Here's What's Happening
Elon Musk Joins AI Hype as These Tokens' Prices Go Vertical
Alameda Research Address Flagged Moving New Funds, What's Happening?
Apparently, Uniswap Is Secretly Controlled by Only One Entity
Top Mizuho Analyst Slams Crypto as “Pet Rocks”
Mizuho Americas' senior analyst, Dan Dolev, doubled down on his bearish view on cryptocurrencies in a recent interview on CNBC. Dolev stated that there's "no use case" for cryptocurrencies, referring to them as "pet rocks." "There's no use case." Investors are asking, "Why should I own these? These aren't rocks....
Ancient Dogecoin (DOGE) Address Suddenly Wakes Up
A Dogecoin (DOGE) address, containing 2,043,137 DOGE tokens ($186,364), has recently been activated after a whopping 9.1 years of dormancy, according to data provided by Whale Alert. The activation has drawn attention from the public, with one user noting that the owner of the address made a whopping $1.5 million...
Arthur Hayes Started Buying Bitcoin (BTC), Here's Why
