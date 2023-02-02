Robert Kraft Has Plan To Bring Tom Brady Back To Patriots

Photo: Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he wants to sign Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can officially retire with the franchise that he led to six Super Bowls during his first 20 NFL seasons.

“Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it,” Kraft said during an interview with CNN on Thursday (February 2). “To us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot.

“We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.”

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason -- the first time he'd ever been an unrestricted free agent during his 23-year NFL career -- and went on to win a seventh Super Bowl during his first season with the franchise. The 45-year-old had, however, already etched the NFL's greatest quarterback legacy during his 20 seasons in New England, which began with the franchise selecting him at No. 199 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft and later leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories, the first of which came during his second season in 2001.

Kraft said Brady had told him that the draft selection would be "the best decision your franchise has ever made," even prior to making the team's roster.

“He was No. 4 in our depth chart,” Kraft said. “He came down, and he really believed what he said – and he was right.”

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (February 1). The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so it won't be long winded," Brady said. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year so, really, thank you guys so much for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. I love you all."

Brady was set to become a free agent this offseason if he decided to continue his NFL career. The San Mateo native has a massive contract to become FOX Sports ' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.