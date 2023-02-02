Read full article on original website
Chris McAlister
5d ago
brock won the job , plan and simply!! trey got hurt it sucks but he will have to go or be a back up to purdy , that is what should happen
Reply
10
jarrod stewart
5d ago
rocking with Purdy too.. Lance has not showed anything.. straight garbage and a waste of 3 1st rounders
Reply(8)
17
Peter Nelson
5d ago
PURDY is the man for the job. lance has very little experience from college and was overly hyped by scouts. big mistake.
Reply(2)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's DayVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Herring Spawn Hunting In San Francisco BayThe Lost Anchovy (TLA)
San Francio Needs to Be Affordable in Order to Avoid SegregationAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Kevin Durant Reportedly Has 1 Trade Destination In Mind
The Brooklyn Nets have already traded Kyrie Irving. Could Kevin Durant be next? Not before Thursday's trade deadline, or at least that's what Brooklyn has reportedly been telling other organizations. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says multiple teams have contacted the Nets about their star forward, who ...
Joe Montana has strong opinion on 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's QB decision
Shanahan said last week that he doesn't "see any scenario" where Jimmy Garoppolo is back with San Francisco next season, and the team is content with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as the top two signal-callers entering training camp. "I start Jimmy," Montana said on the "Open Mike" podcast. "How...
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
CBS Sports
49ers legend Joe Montana says Jimmy Garoppolo should be San Francisco's starting QB in 2023
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is becoming a free agent on March 16, and it seems very unlikely he returns to the 49ers next season. The organization seems to have accepted his potential departure, but legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana made it clear he thinks Garoppolo is still be the best option for the team's offense.
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before. A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News
Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw
The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total
After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Kicker Announcement
Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles had one of the worst missed kicks of the season, failing to send the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff national title game, with a brutal miss against No. 1 Georgia. The Buckeyes kicker faced a lot of scrutiny on social media for the missed kick. On Saturday, ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
723K+
Followers
93K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 71