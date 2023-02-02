Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's Admission
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly admitted that kneeling for the national anthem made him feel freer than ever before. A former NBA player who's close with Kaepernick revealed what the former NFL quarterback told him about kneeling for the national anthem. "We never talked a ...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News
Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw
The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance Today
As you might have guessed, Kyrie Irving was one of the first topics discussed by Stephen A. Smith on Monday's edition of First Take. But things got a little heated when confronted by Jay Williams about the topic. At one point during their segment on Kyrie's trade from Brooklyn to Dallas, Williams ...
Chiefs Owner Reacts To The Andy Reid Retirement Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid is no young buck. But is he considering retirement after Super Bowl LVII? That was the question posed to Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt during this week's media session. Hunt dismissed the question, making it clear that from what he's seeing Reid is ...
Football World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Blunt Russell Wilson Comment
Sean Payton will coach Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos after one year as a TV analyst. His former FOX colleague, Terry Bradshaw, had some harsh words for Payton's new quarterback. Per Denver's Altitude Sports Radio, Bradshaw said Payton had "no choice" but to work with Wilson after running ...
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Football World Reacts To Byron Leftwich Job Update
Byron Leftwich might have a new job lined up soon. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about its offensive coordinator position last week. He and head coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact since and he remains a serious candidate for the ...
NFL World Reacts To What Tyreek Hill Said About Tom Brady
Tom Brady had some fun on Twitter on Monday. Brady posted a classic thirst trap to his Twitter that shows him shirtless and only wearing his Brady Brand boxer briefs. He said he would post it if he got 40,000 likes on a tweet and followed through. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill saw this ...
Legendary Hall of Fame Basketball Icon Dies
The history of basketball is long and has had some absolutely legendary figures across its history. Some of these legends played the sport, and some provided their own contributions in other ways, such as being a team owner, a general manager or a coach.
College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total
After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Star's Joe Burrow Admission
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry is alive and well right now. The two teams have played four times in the last calendar year and all four games have been decided by exactly three points. The Chiefs got the better of them in this last edition as they beat the Bengals 23-20 to advance to Super Bowl ...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Departure
The New England Patriots coaching staff took a significant hit this weekend. Longtime Patriots assistant coach Nick Caley is leaving the team for a position with the Los Angeles Rams. Caley, the Patriots tight ends coach, is taking the same position on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles. "Patriots' ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
723K+
Followers
93K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0