Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama |Restoring Hope Gala: Blanket Fort Hope| 2.7.2023
HOMEWOOD, AL- Thursday, February 23 from 6pm-9pm Blanket Fort Hope CEO, Alexa LIkis-James will host the Restoring Hope Gala. The event kicks off atop beautiful Red Mountain at The Club. Organizers are raising funds to build the Restoration Home; a home that will be a place of peace and healing...
ABC 33/40 News
Surgeon donates land for foster care community
The Alabama Department of Human Resources reports approximately 6,000 children are in the state's foster care system. A Tuscaloosa surgeon said he's working with Alabama's DHR to put some of those children into a loving home. Dr. Johnny Waits is fulfilling a vision years in the making. He's helping build...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry, warm weather to start the week
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — WARMING TREND CONTINUES: Look for highs in the 60s across Alabama today with a partly sunny sky. Dry weather continues tomorrow and Tuesday with mild afternoons. Showers and storms return to Alabama Wednesday afternoon/night ahead of a cold front. There will be some surface based...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama FEMA recovery centers to close on Sundays
All Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)/State/Small Business Administration Disaster Recovery Centers in Alabama will be closed on Sundays. The recovery centers will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday. The centers provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds...
ABC 33/40 News
APSC: Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bills
Birmingham, AL — The Alabama Public Service Commission heard a report Tuesday morning on end of the year calculations for Alabama Power. The report stated the utility was above the allowed rate of return range by $62 million dollars for 2022. That means customers are due a refund. Commission...
ABC 33/40 News
Arctic air that swept Northeast entered record books for temperatures, wind chill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Arctic blast that swept the Northeast U.S. last week has ended, but not before making a substantial impact on previous weather records. Temperatures in Rhode Island dropped well below zero Friday into Saturday, and, combined with strong winds, resulted in a brutal wind chill.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry and mild today, rain returns tomorrow night
ANOTHER SPRING-LIKE AFTERNOON AHEAD: Temperatures are all over the board this morning due to variations in cloud cover and wind. We are seeing places in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across Alabama just before sunrise, but everyone will enjoy a mild afternoon with many places reaching the 70 degree mark. The sky will be partly sunny, and dry weather continues tonight.
ABC 33/40 News
Schools work to spend their share of $3 billion in COVID relief funding before deadlines
Alabama schools were awarded $3.28 billion dollars in COVID relief funding during the pandemic. Only $1.21 billion, 37%, has been spent according to the most recent data on the Alabama State Department of Education's COVID-Relief Funding Dashboard. Much of the federal funds came from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency...
Comments / 0