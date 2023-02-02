Two Michigan men were scheduled for a first district court appearance today after being charged Friday with trafficking more than 54 pounds of marijuana. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the stop by narcotics investigators C. Batchelor and M. Worrell was part of an ongoing investigation. He declined to say how long the department has been investigating the activities of Brandon Williams of Detroit and Mohamed Jaber of Dearborn.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO