Commissioners accept airport 5-year strategic plan
Halifax County Commissioners Monday accepted the five-year strategic plan for the Halifax-Northampton Regional Airport — a plan which introduces several improvements to the facility and seeks to boost its marketing efforts. “The strategic plan calls on our organization to maximize our assets and play to our unique strengths while...
RRPD seeks information in business B&E
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the break-in at a business in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue which occurred on January 22 around 4 a.m. An individual pictured broke glass to gain entry and took items. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 252-533-2810...
County resubmitting proposed hunting regs to legislators
Halifax County commissioners today decided to resubmit proposed hunting regulations which have a dog-hunting focus to its legislative delegation. In 2020, County Manager Dia Denton told the board, the proposed regulations were passed on to State Representative Michael Wray and former Senator Toby Fitch. Commissioner Linda Brewer made the motion to resubmit them to Wray and Senator Bobby Hanig with a second cast by Sammy Webb.
Seat belt stop yields arrest, seizure of shrooms
A seat belt violation Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Roanoke Rapids man for possession of 5.8 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said Deputy G. Martin was working traffic enforcement at Virginia Avenue and East Tenth Street when he...
Late January stop results in seizure of stolen weapon
Three men arrested late last month have district court dates set next Monday following a traffic stop in Enfield which resulted in the seizure of weapons and 6.7 grams of marijuana. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy D. Harrison made the stop January 27 after...
Trafficking charges lodged after police seize 54 pounds of pot
Two Michigan men were scheduled for a first district court appearance today after being charged Friday with trafficking more than 54 pounds of marijuana. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the stop by narcotics investigators C. Batchelor and M. Worrell was part of an ongoing investigation. He declined to say how long the department has been investigating the activities of Brandon Williams of Detroit and Mohamed Jaber of Dearborn.
William 'Bill' Dawson Freuler
William (Bill) Dawson Freuler age 87, passed away February 3, 2023. Bill is survived by his wife, Eudene Jones Freuler. Their children Cindy Freuler Nicholson (Paul) of Sylva NC, Angie Freuler Rush (Brian) of Wendell, NC and Dawson Freuler of Carolina Beach, NC. Bill is also survived by his grandchildren Emily Nicholson of Waynesville, NC, Chris Nicholson of Nashville, TN, Jordan Rush of Fort Collins, Co and Aaron Rush of Wendell, NC. Bill is also survived by many other family members who he loved deeply.
Terry Lee Strickland Jr.
Terry Lee Strickland, Jr. 58, of Gaston passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his home. Terry Lee Was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC, the son of Shirley Bryant McKenney and the late Terry Lee Strickland, Sr. Terry Lee graduated from San Jacinto Community College in Houston, Texas with a...
Men Jackets earn medals in Regionals.
Roanoke Rapids Sime team reginal results. Matthew MacNichol received silver medal for 50 Free with a time of 24.43. Reagan Taylor was 4th in the 200 Free with a time of 1:50.49. The Men’s 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay both received bronze medals. Hunter Sparks, Austin Fender, Reagan...
RR Youth Baseball Association registration open
The 2023 registration process for the Roanoke Rapids Youth Baseball Association will run through March 11 for ages 8 through 15. Registration forms may be obtained from the Roanoke Rapids Recreation Department located at T.J. Davis Recreation Center. The cost is $30. An evaluation is required for all athletes moving...
Chaloner Jackets sting Rocky Mount Prep Jaguars
Both the Chaloner Middle Schools girls and boys basketball teams beat Rocky Mount Prep in the Junior Jackets Hive at Chaloner Mondy afternoon. Chaloner Lady Jackets advance to 7-0 with the 40-20 win over Rocky Mount Prep. The Lady Jackets were led by:. Zoey Thomas with 17 points. Sofie Wade...
Cooke signs to continue her softball play at the collegiate level
Tuesday morning in Halifax Academy's gym in front of teammates, coaches, Halifax staff, friends and family, Ashlyn Cooke, senior pitcher for the Halifax Academy Lady Vikings, signed her letter of intent to play softball for the Pitt Community College Bulldogs at the college level. Cooke began playing T-Ball in the...
