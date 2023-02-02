ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Payton begins anew after taking a year off. After 16 mostly success years as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, not including his one year involuntary sabbatical in 2012, Payton needed a break. He was coming off two consecutive seasons of COVID that forced so many unprecedented adjustments. He started taking stock of his own health and mortality. The word, burnout was used as one explanation when quizzed in a sit-down interview Monday with 9NEWS about taking the 2022 season off from coaching – if not so many other things life.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO